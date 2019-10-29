Brison resigns from US Party

Entornointeligente.com /

PHILIPSBURG–Member of Parliament (MP) and United St. Maarten Party (US Party) faction leader Rolando Brison announced on Monday evening his resignation from US Party.

Brison’s decision comes only 26 days after it was announced that he was to head US Party’s list in the #1 position for the upcoming parliamentary election. He informed US Party President Agnes Brooks and US Party leader Frans Richardson of his decision in a letter.

“I regret to inform you that I must tender my resignation from the United St. Maarten Party. I’m proud of what has been accomplished and I deeply appreciate the trust you’ve placed in me. It has been a privilege.

“Though this is a very difficult decision and through no lack of effort by my person, I no longer see myself as a core factor in determining a clear direction for the US Party, in line with my core values and ethical responsibilities.

“With the confidence placed in me by the people of St. Maarten, I intend to move on to other opportunities which will hopefully allow me to continue to serve the public in the same manner as an MP.

“So, it is with great gratitude and a little bit of sorrow, that I must resign from the party. I wish you, the membership and board of the US Party good fortune and blessings,” said Brison in the letter.

“I would like the public to know that I fully intend to support the incoming government and continue doing what I love to do, serve the people of St. Maarten with effective work and action from Parliament. I will take the next few days to explore my options for the elections and update the public accordingly,” said Brison in a press release.

