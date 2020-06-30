Montserrat rejoins Regional Anti-Doping Organisation

Entornointeligente.com /

Montserrat was one of the founding members of the regional organisation; however, its membership ceased as the country battled with volcanic crises over the years. With Montserrat’s readmission, the number of Caribbean RADO member countries now stands at 18.

In a media statement, Caribbean RADO chairman Patrick Werleman welcomed Montserrat’s return.

“As one of the founding members of the Caribbean RADO, Montserrat was a frontrunner in recognising the importance of anti-doping in the Caribbean. The Caribbean RADO is here now because of them and, therefore, we are extremely happy to welcome Montserrat back into our organisation. We all are looking forward to working together with the Montserrat anti-doping team as well as their sporting community.”

Montserrat’s application was formally presented by Wilston Scotland and Major Alvin Ryan.

“It was difficult throughout the years with our volcanic crisis and other things. We didn’t know that we would have survived, much less be part of a system which looks out for clean sport,” Scotland said.

The statement said Ryan also noted the move was important: “Montserrat is trying to get back to as normal a position as possible. We thank you for letting us back in . . . . It’s all about the athletes, and ensuring that their careers are protected. We are committed to doing our part.”

The meeting was held virtually in light of the effect of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This year marks the 15 th anniversary of Caribbean RADO. Activities to commemorate the occasion will be scheduled later this year. (PR)

