Brian Lara’s nephew among 3 killed in separate incidents

Bri­an Lara’s nephew among 3 killed in sep­a­rate in­ci­dents

Three men were mur­dered in sep­a­rate in­ci­dents in Cou­va, Point Fortin and San­ta Cruz be­tween Wednes­day night and yes­ter­day.

In the lat­est in­ci­dent, the nephew of West In­dies crick­et leg­end Bri­an Lara was gunned down along Mitchell Street in San­ta Cruz

Po­lice said Mashama Lara, 33, a fish­er­man, had just ar­rived at his home and parked his pick­up on the road­way, when he was am­bushed by two men who shot him be­fore es­cap­ing in a wait­ing ve­hi­cle. He was de­clared dead on ar­rival at the hos­pi­tal.

Po­lice had no mo­tive for the killing up to last night.

In south Trinidad, in­ves­ti­ga­tors were al­so still try­ing to as­cer­tain why Randy Amoroso, 38, of Point Fortin, and Clif­ford Ri­ley, 32, a labour­er, of La Lune Vil­lage, Moru­ga, were killed.

Po­lice said Amoroso, al­so known as Crumpy and Mova­do, came out of prison a few months ago af­ter serv­ing a term for lar­ce­ny. Po­lice be­lieve he was beat­en to death.

A se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer on du­ty at the Point Ligoure Tank Farm in Point Fortin told po­lice that around 8.15 pm, she was in the guard booth at the en­trance to the com­pound when she heard peo­ple ar­gu­ing on the road. She then heard a smash­ing sound. She con­tact­ed her se­nior and Amoroso’s body was lat­er found on the road.

In the oth­er in­ci­dent, a se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer con­tact­ed the po­lice around 8.50 pm af­ter he saw the body of a man ly­ing on the road at Mil­ton Vil­lage, Ca­roni Hous­ing Set­tle­ment De­vel­op­ment, Cou­va.

Of­fi­cers said the vic­tim, iden­ti­fied as Clif­ford Ri­ley, was shot mul­ti­ple times. Po­lice found 16 spent cas­ings, 11 pro­jec­tiles and $111 at the scene. In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

