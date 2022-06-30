Brian A. Nichols | The Summit of the Americas hits home: Our relationship and my family history

Entornointeligente.com /

How fitting that the United States hosted the Ninth Summit of the Americas in June, when we celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Through a coincidence of timing, the Summit of the Americas took place at the same time as my own, long-planned family reunion in Barbados. This confluence of events led me to reflect on my history and the generations of ancestors that led me to the summit in Los Angeles.

My paternal grandfather, Charles Nichols, was born in Saint George, Barbados, in 1877. He worked on the Panama Canal with others from the Caribbean; particularly 75,000 Bajans, the largest nationality group to labour on this great engineering project.

Through this work, he earned enough money to emigrate to the United States with his wife, Julia King, and their children. My father was born in Brooklyn, the youngest of eleven and the second to be born in America. As the youngest son of a youngest son, myself, I am proud that my roots connect me so strongly to the Caribbean.

Events like the Summit of the Americas recognise the ties that bind our hemisphere together, and I feel grateful to reflect on the values and the heritage that we share with our Caribbean neighbours. I count myself as a member of the Caribbean diaspora that helped build the United States. Our country continues to benefit from this community’s many contributions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com