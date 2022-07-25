BRI brings significant gains for Rwanda

Entornointeligente.com /

Since Rwanda and China established bilateral relations on Nov 12, 1971, the two countries have strengthened cooperation in various fields. The two countries celebrated 50 years of diplomatic cooperation last year.

China is one of Rwanda’s largest contributors of foreign direct investment, especially in the areas of manufacturing, textiles and real estate.

In addition, China is engaged in infrastructure projects, especially road construction, in Rwanda. In recent years, a number of roads in rural areas as well as in the capital, Kigali, have been constructed mainly by China Road and Bridge Corp. Technological and cultural exchanges have also taken place over the years between Rwanda and China. It is worth noting that Belt and Road Initiative projects in Rwanda have created hundreds of jobs and, therefore, improved people’s well-being.

The cooperation between China and Rwanda is deep and in multiple fields. China is Rwanda’s largest trading partner and largest project contractor, with bilateral trade volume in 2020 reaching $321 million despite the impact of COVID-19. A large number of China-aided infrastructure facilities have given strong impetus to Rwanda’s economic and social development.

In July 2018, President Xi Jinping made a historic visit to Rwanda. During this very first visit by a Chinese head of state, the two sides signed 15 bilateral cooperation agreements, significantly in line with the BRI.

Regarding infrastructure, much has been achieved since the signing by the two countries of a memorandum of understanding. In Kigali, the upgrade of 54 kilometers of road has been completed. Another 66 km of roadways leading to the southern province of Huye were expected to be completed this month, while a 13 km stretch leading to the new Bugesera International Airport on the outskirts of the capital is near completion.

Cross-border e-commerce has emerged as a new highlight of practical cooperation between the two countries. Rwanda’s coffee beans are popular on China’s e-commerce platforms, and each kilogram of beans sold in China can bring coffee farmers $4 more than before. In 2021, Rwanda became the first African country to export dried chili peppers to China, and in the next five years, 50,000 metric tons of dried chili peppers are expected to be exported to China. In addition, more high-quality agricultural products from Rwanda are expected to gain access to China’s vast market.

A «smart education» project sponsored by China that will use information and communications technology will start soon in Rwanda, providing affordable internet to a number of universities and schools. Chinese companies are also training young people in Rwanda to master computer technology and e-commerce through online and offline methods. It should also be noted that every year, hundreds of Rwandan students receive Chinese scholarships to study in China. This is not only an opportunity for the students to gain knowledge in different fields, but it also enhances people-to-people diplomacy and cultural understanding.

In the medical field, China sends medical doctors every year to work with their Rwandan counterparts in two hospitals－one in Ngoma district in Eastern Province and Masaka Hospital near Kigali. Currently, Masaka Hospital, which is commonly referred to as «Chinese hospital» by the local population, will soon be expanded. Upon completion of the project, it is expected to be the largest hospital in Rwanda, with 837 beds and the capacity to treat hundreds of outpatients.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has provided several shipments of personal protective equipment to Rwanda and donated over 500,000 doses of vaccines, while Chinese medical experts have shared with their Rwandan counterparts experience on fighting COVID-19.

Rwanda has an ambitious plan for industrial development focusing on promoting and producing «made in Rwanda», and is striving to be among the first countries in Africa to achieve universal electrification. It also seeks to be the first to achieve less than 50 percent reliance on traditional cooking fuels as part of the National Strategy for Transformation. China is helping Rwanda to increase power generation through the Nyabarongo II hydropower plant, the construction of which began in April.

As President Xi pointed out during his visit, the China-Rwanda friendship is a perfect example of the friendship between China and Africa. The Belt and Road Initiative, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the Global Development Initiative and the Initiative on Partnership for Africa’s Development represent important platforms for China and Rwanda to further deepen comprehensive cooperation.

China and Rwanda have strengthened cooperation in the spirit of sincerity, practical results and good faith for mutual benefit. Win-win outcomes and common development through BRI projects will lead the two countries to build a community with a shared future.

The author is a Rwandan researcher and publisher on China and Africa. The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

