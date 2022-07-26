by Dr David Bratt
The first week in August is World Breastfeeding Week. The theme this year is Step up for Breastfeeding— Educate and Support and it’s going to be launched with an online symposium featuring some people who know more about breastfeeding education and support and its problems than most of us.
Yes, problems. Because despite the enormous advantages that breastfeeding confers on both mother and child, there are challenges associated with the practice.
The benefits of breastfeeding are too well known to go into specifics here. For the baby, they include less infections, including COVID, less colds, ear, bladder, lung and intestinal disorders. Breastfed babies spend less time in doctor’s offices than bottle-fed ones and take less prescription drugs. These benefits extend into adulthood, so things like allergies, asthma, type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and strokes are less common in adults who have been breastfed. There is even some solid evidence that breastfed adults are a bit smarter than formula-fed ones.
The benefits are not limited to babies. Breastfeeding mothers have stronger bones, so osteoporosis is not common among them, nor are cancers of the breast and ovaries.
There is no longer any doubt in the minds of anyone, even the most rabid anti-breastfeeding fanatic, that the best thing you can do for your baby medically is breastfeeding. No, the difficulty with breastfeeding is not medical, it’s social.
Breastfeeding calls for an environment and attitude towards child rearing that is antithetical to modern society thinking. It does not «fit in» with daily living in our world. It pits the baby’s genes against modern lifestyle. The baby’s genes tell it to feed every hour on the hour and stay as close to mother as you can. Society tells the mother to feed the baby every four hours and put the baby down because, so the story goes, the baby does not need contact and if you pick up the baby too much, you will «spoil» the baby.
Nothing is more responsible for a baby’s crying and maternal frustration than this particular piece of advice.
Mothers no longer have time to spend with their babies. Jobs and the absence of rational legislation, eg our incomprehensible working mother policy that forces mothers to return to work before six months, whilst encouraging them to exclusively breastfeed for six months, plus the lack of office spaces to breastfeed, means mothers do not have the space needed to breastfeed. Yet in 2016, Keith Hansen, the vice president for Human Development, World Bank Group, wrote in the Lancet that «if breastfeeding did not already exist, someone who invented it today would deserve a dual Nobel Prize in medicine and economics. For while «breast is best» for lifelong health, it is also excellent economics. Breastfeeding is a child’s first inoculation against death, disease and poverty, but also their most enduring investment in physical, cognitive, and social capacity.»
So, to continue to address this problem, the Breastfeeding Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TBATT) and the Ministry of Health are inviting everyone to an online International Symposium this Saturday (July 30) at 10 am to discuss some of these issues.
We’ll be hearing from the local PAHO representative and our Minister of Health followed by Mrs Debra Thomas, the manager of the National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit, Ministry of Health, who we hope will be telling us something about maternity leave legislation. She will be followed by Dr Jack Newman, a Canadian paediatrician, who, in my view, knows more than any doctor about the practical aspects of breastfeeding. He is the founder of the International Breastfeeding Centre in Toronto, Canada and will talk about some of the wrong advice doctors and nurses give mothers and which actually prevent babies from successfully breastfeeding. The third speaker is Dr Vanessa Stewart, a local paediatrician and former director of the Port-of-Spain Neonatal Unit and who has done more than any other paediatrician to sponsor breastfeeding among premature babies and who will address the exciting topic of Breastmilk Banks. David Clark comes next.
David is an international public health and human rights lawyer who spent 25 years as the legal specialist with the Nutrition Section in UNICEF and is a specialist in implementing the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes. The symposium will be closed by Gabrielle Palmer, a breastfeeding counsellor, nutritionist, campaigner and author of the seminal text, The Politics of Breastfeeding: When Breasts are bad for Business. «Gay,» as we know her in T&T, is recognised for her international efforts over more than 40 years to stop the unethical promotion of breastmilk substitutes globally and to support appropriate infant feeding.
The symposium is open to the public and registration is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ar5EWDONRbihfA3yWbaSrg
