Breastfeeding

by Dr David Bratt

The first week in Au­gust is World Breast­feed­ing Week. The theme this year is Step up for Breast­feed­ing— Ed­u­cate and Sup­port and it’s go­ing to be launched with an on­line sym­po­sium fea­tur­ing some peo­ple who know more about breast­feed­ing ed­u­ca­tion and sup­port and its prob­lems than most of us.

Yes, prob­lems. Be­cause de­spite the enor­mous ad­van­tages that breast­feed­ing con­fers on both moth­er and child, there are chal­lenges as­so­ci­at­ed with the prac­tice.

The ben­e­fits of breast­feed­ing are too well known to go in­to specifics here. For the ba­by, they in­clude less in­fec­tions, in­clud­ing COVID, less colds, ear, blad­der, lung and in­testi­nal dis­or­ders. Breast­fed ba­bies spend less time in doc­tor’s of­fices than bot­tle-fed ones and take less pre­scrip­tion drugs. These ben­e­fits ex­tend in­to adult­hood, so things like al­ler­gies, asth­ma, type 2 di­a­betes, obe­si­ty, heart dis­ease, high blood pres­sure and strokes are less com­mon in adults who have been breast­fed. There is even some sol­id ev­i­dence that breast­fed adults are a bit smarter than for­mu­la-fed ones.

The ben­e­fits are not lim­it­ed to ba­bies. Breast­feed­ing moth­ers have stronger bones, so os­teo­poro­sis is not com­mon among them, nor are can­cers of the breast and ovaries.

There is no longer any doubt in the minds of any­one, even the most ra­bid an­ti-breast­feed­ing fa­nat­ic, that the best thing you can do for your ba­by med­ical­ly is breast­feed­ing. No, the dif­fi­cul­ty with breast­feed­ing is not med­ical, it’s so­cial.

Breast­feed­ing calls for an en­vi­ron­ment and at­ti­tude to­wards child rear­ing that is an­ti­thet­i­cal to mod­ern so­ci­ety think­ing. It does not «fit in» with dai­ly liv­ing in our world. It pits the ba­by’s genes against mod­ern lifestyle. The ba­by’s genes tell it to feed every hour on the hour and stay as close to moth­er as you can. So­ci­ety tells the moth­er to feed the ba­by every four hours and put the ba­by down be­cause, so the sto­ry goes, the ba­by does not need con­tact and if you pick up the ba­by too much, you will «spoil» the ba­by.

Noth­ing is more re­spon­si­ble for a ba­by’s cry­ing and ma­ter­nal frus­tra­tion than this par­tic­u­lar piece of ad­vice.

Moth­ers no longer have time to spend with their ba­bies. Jobs and the ab­sence of ra­tio­nal leg­is­la­tion, eg our in­com­pre­hen­si­ble work­ing moth­er pol­i­cy that forces moth­ers to re­turn to work be­fore six months, whilst en­cour­ag­ing them to ex­clu­sive­ly breast­feed for six months, plus the lack of of­fice spaces to breast­feed, means moth­ers do not have the space need­ed to breast­feed. Yet in 2016, Kei­th Hansen, the vice pres­i­dent for Hu­man De­vel­op­ment, World Bank Group, wrote in the Lancet that «if breast­feed­ing did not al­ready ex­ist, some­one who in­vent­ed it to­day would de­serve a dual No­bel Prize in med­i­cine and eco­nom­ics. For while «breast is best» for life­long health, it is al­so ex­cel­lent eco­nom­ics. Breast­feed­ing is a child’s first in­oc­u­la­tion against death, dis­ease and pover­ty, but al­so their most en­dur­ing in­vest­ment in phys­i­cal, cog­ni­tive, and so­cial ca­pac­i­ty.»

So, to con­tin­ue to ad­dress this prob­lem, the Breast­feed­ing As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (TBATT) and the Min­istry of Health are invit­ing every­one to an on­line In­ter­na­tion­al Sym­po­sium this Sat­ur­day (Ju­ly 30) at 10 am to dis­cuss some of these is­sues.

We’ll be hear­ing from the lo­cal PA­HO rep­re­sen­ta­tive and our Min­is­ter of Health fol­lowed by Mrs De­bra Thomas, the man­ag­er of the Na­tion­al Breast­feed­ing Co­or­di­nat­ing Unit, Min­istry of Health, who we hope will be telling us some­thing about ma­ter­ni­ty leave leg­is­la­tion. She will be fol­lowed by Dr Jack New­man, a Cana­di­an pae­di­a­tri­cian, who, in my view, knows more than any doc­tor about the prac­ti­cal as­pects of breast­feed­ing. He is the founder of the In­ter­na­tion­al Breast­feed­ing Cen­tre in Toron­to, Cana­da and will talk about some of the wrong ad­vice doc­tors and nurs­es give moth­ers and which ac­tu­al­ly pre­vent ba­bies from suc­cess­ful­ly breast­feed­ing. The third speak­er is Dr Vanes­sa Stew­art, a lo­cal pae­di­a­tri­cian and for­mer di­rec­tor of the Port-of-Spain Neona­tal Unit and who has done more than any oth­er pae­di­a­tri­cian to spon­sor breast­feed­ing among pre­ma­ture ba­bies and who will ad­dress the ex­cit­ing top­ic of Breast­milk Banks. David Clark comes next.

David is an in­ter­na­tion­al pub­lic health and hu­man rights lawyer who spent 25 years as the le­gal spe­cial­ist with the Nu­tri­tion Sec­tion in UNICEF and is a spe­cial­ist in im­ple­ment­ing the In­ter­na­tion­al Code of Mar­ket­ing of Breast­milk Sub­sti­tutes. The sym­po­sium will be closed by Gabrielle Palmer, a breast­feed­ing coun­sel­lor, nu­tri­tion­ist, cam­paign­er and au­thor of the sem­i­nal text, The Pol­i­tics of Breast­feed­ing: When Breasts are bad for Busi­ness. «Gay,» as we know her in T&T, is recog­nised for her in­ter­na­tion­al ef­forts over more than 40 years to stop the un­eth­i­cal pro­mo­tion of breast­milk sub­sti­tutes glob­al­ly and to sup­port ap­pro­pri­ate in­fant feed­ing.

The sym­po­sium is open to the pub­lic and reg­is­tra­tion is avail­able at https://us02web.zoom.us/we­bi­nar/reg­is­ter/WN_Ar5EW­DON­R­bi­h­fA3yW­baS­rg

