Breaking: Trump shifts Oval Office to Walter Reed Hospital

Trump taken to Walter Reed Military Hospital

US President Donald Trump has shifted his Oval Office in White House to Walter Reed military hospital in Washington.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump will be spending the next few days in the hospital, where he had undergone several tests in the past.

“At the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” press secretary McEnany said.

Trump announced Friday that he and his wife had tested positive to coronavirus.

His statement came after his close aide, Hope Hicks also tested positive.

But signs that Trump needed a comprehensive monitoring showed when Marine One landed at the White House on Friday afternoon.

It was used to medically evacuate the 74 year-old to Walter Reed.

White House physician Sean Conley previously said in a memo that Trump had “received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” and was also taking “zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin an a daily aspirin.”

“As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits,” Conley’s memo read.

“He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps.”

