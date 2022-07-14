Breaking the medal drought

Entornointeligente.com /

LEGACY ATHLETICS head coach Omar Hawes and Team Jamaica’s technical leader at the World Athletics Championships, Maurice Wilson, are both cautiously optimistic about Jamaica breaking their four-year medal drought in the men’s 100m.

In another couple of day’s time, the trio of former world champion Yohan Blake, Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake will hope to bring Jamaica’s men’s sprinting back to prominence, after a barren spell dating back to London 2017.

Blake, who won his fifth national 100m title, has a season’s best of 9.85 seconds, his fastest time in a decade, while Seville has a personal best of 9.86 seconds, which he clocked last May, good for third and sixth place in the world this season respectively. Ackeem’s personal best is 9.93 ahead of his first World Championship appearance.

Hawes said that because of the consistency of the sub-10 times that have been displayed this season by them, he believed that this could be Jamaica’s best opportunity to return to the podium

«This time around it is the best chance for us to get a medal in terms of who we have progressed to get back to the top form in the men’s sprints. If there was any time that we should be able to medal, this would be the time,» Hawes told The Gleaner .

