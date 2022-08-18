Brazil's Anvisa signals end of mandatory facemasks in airplanes

Entornointeligente.com /

Masks at air terminals and on airplanes are no longer required in several countries Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has agreed to end the mandatory wearing of facemasks on airplanes, which will be henceforth just “recommended,” it was reported. The measure will become effective as soon as it is published in the Official Gazette.

After more than two years, masks will no longer be required on airplanes and at airports. Unanimously, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the end of such requirements, although face covers and social distancing will continue to be recommended to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

The measure was approved by Anvisa’s five directors: Alex Machado Campos, who was the rapporteur; Daniel Pereira; Rômison Rodrigues Mota; Meiruze Sousa Freitas and Chairman Antonio Barra Torres.

However, a series of protocols in place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic were maintained. Airports and airlines will still have to make alcohol gel available, recommend wearing masks, especially by vulnerable people through audible messages, keep up continuous cleaning and disinfection procedures, preserve air conditioning systems up to medical standards, and deplaning passengers by rows.

Anvisa also issued a document reporting that the current epidemiological scenario allows some health measures taken in 2020 to be updated, such as the mandatory use of masks. “Given the current scenario, the use of masks, adopted until then as a collective health measure, is converted into an individual protection measure,” the agency stated.

Masks at air terminals and on airplanes are no longer required in several countries, such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

In May, Anvisa cleared the return of on-board service and authorized maximum capacity in airplanes but maintained the use of masks for the rest of the trip.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

Entornointeligente.com