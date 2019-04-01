 Brazilian president visits Western Wall in Jerusalem - EntornoInteligente
1 abril, 2019

Brazilian president visits Western Wall in Jerusalem

1 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visits the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 1, 2019. (Xinhua/JINI/Yonatan Sindel)    1 2 3 4 5 Next       1 2 3 4 5 Next    LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Advertisement

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation