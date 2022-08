Entornointeligente.com /

By Reuters ※ Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle Aug 22, 2022 However, Lula added he did not agree with Western countries recognizing former National Assembly Speaker and opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader after the disputed re-election of President Nicolás Maduro in 2018.

«We need to treat Venezuela with respect, always wanting Venezuela to be as democratic as possible,» he said in a news conference with foreign correspondents as he campaigns to return to office in the October elections.

Lula was imprisoned in 2018 on a bribery conviction and served 19 months in jail. He has maintained his innocence and said the case against him was politically motivated.

His view on Venezuela differs from his far-right rival and incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who followed the United States in backing Guaido and breaking off diplomatic ties with the Maduro government.

Lula has been held to task for not criticizing human rights abuses in Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela. If he wins in October, he is expected to restore relations with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a historic ally of his Workers Party.

«Brazil will treat Venezuela with respect. I hope that the European Union will treat Venezuela with respect and that the United States will re-establish relations with Venezuela,» Lula told foreign reporters.

