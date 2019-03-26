BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (March 2019)

Entornointeligente.com / BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President………………………………..Jair BOLSONARO (Sworn in Jan. 1, 2019) Vice-President ……………………..Gen. Hamilton MOURAO – – – – – – – – MINISTERS: Agriculture…………………………Tereza Cristina DIAS Citizenship and Social Action…………………Osmar TERRA Defense……………………………Gen. Fernando AZEVEDO Economy……………………………………Paulo GUEDES Education……………………………..Ricardo RODRIGUEZ Environment………………………………Ricardo SALLES Foreign Relations…………………………Ernesto ARAUJO Health……………………………Luiz Henrique MANDETTA Infrastructure……………………..Gen. Tarcisio FREITAS Justice and Public Security…………………..Sergio MORO Mines & Energy…………………….Adm. Bento ALBUQUERQUE Regional Development………………………Gustavo CANUTO Science and Technology……………………..Marcos PONTES Tourism…………………………..Marcelo Alvaro ANTONIO Transparency & Oversight…………………..Wagner ROSARIO Women, Family and Human Rights………………Damares ALVES – – – – – – – – Presidential Chief of Staff………………..Onyx LORENZONI Secretary of the Presidency………………Floriano PEIXOTO Secretary of the Government…….Gen. Carlos dos SANTOS CRUZ National Security Adviser……………..Gen. Augusto HELENO Solicitor General…………………….André Luiz MENDONÇA – – – – – – – – Central Bank President…………………….Roberto CAMPOS (End Government List)LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters

