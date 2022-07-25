Brazil Election: Bolsonaro Launches Campaign

Entornointeligente.com /

JAIR BOLSONARO (CENTER) – Advertisement – By Malu Cursino BBC News

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has officially launched his re-election campaign, as he trails his main rival badly in opinion polls.

Thousands of the far-right presidentâs supporters gathered at a stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where he was nominated.

He promised to retain a welfare programme that makes cash payments to poorer Brazilians.

His left-wing rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is widely known for his policies to lift people out of poverty.

Mr Bolsonaroâs candidacy was officially endorsed by his right-wing Liberal Party. The election is due to take place on 2 October.

During the rally at Maracanãzinho stadium, Mr Bolsonaro told his supporters, «The army is on our side.»

«Itâs an army that doesnât accept corruption, doesnât accept fraud,» he added. Gen Walter Braga Netto, former defence minister, has been nominated as Mr Bolsonaroâs vice-presidential candidate.

Lula, who previously served as president from 2003-10, was officially nominated by the left-wing Workersâ Party on Thursday. Some opinion polls suggest he leads Mr Bolsonaro by as many as 20 percentage points.

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com