Brazil: Deforestation Encourages Fires in the Amazon

The Brazilian national space institute reports that more than 33 000 fires have been detected in the Amazon.

The report issued by Brazil’s national space institute indicates that the Brazilian Amazon rainforest is suffering from more fires than at any point in nearly five years, with more than 33 000 fires detected by the satellites as a result of deforestation.

The rainforest has entered the peak of fire season, mainly related to the area’s high levels of deforestation activity. «The deforestation rate is very high. That means there are many fallen trees ready to burn,» said Ane Alencar, coordinator of the Mapbiomas Fire project.

«The fire season will be even more intense in September,» she said. Meanwhile, incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro has received criticism for failing to tackle illegal deforestation. According to reports, the fires are provocative by groups making room for cattle to graze, which has directly affected environmental land defenders and Indigenous groups, which have faced violence and suppression.

The data shows that the Amazon rainforest is suffering the worst fire record for August in 12 years. Despite criticism, Brazilian President Bolsonaro has to push commercial activity in the Amazon.

There were 31,000+ fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest last month — 3,358 on a single day.

The Amazon has lost an area 7x NYC this year.

Destruction and attacks on land defenders are skyrocketing under Pres. Bolsonaro, who wants to deforest 2.5M more acres of Indigenous land. pic.twitter.com/aTkxIQSUOJ

— AJ+ (@ajplus) September 1, 2022 «Brazil does not deserve to be attacked in this way,» said Brazil’s head of state. «None of those who are attacking us have the right. If they wanted a pretty forest to call their own, they should have preserved the ones in their countries,» wrote Bolsonaro on his Twitter account last month.

The Igarape Institute has recently issued a report revealing that Brazilian authorities are not involved enough to curb deforestation in the Amazon.

