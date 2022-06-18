Brathwaite, Blackwood keep Windies in front

Entornointeligente.com /

The two leaders in the West Indies team showed their mettle on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh to maintain the advantage for the hosts heading into today’s third day in Antigua and Barbuda.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 94 while vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood made 63, as the West Indies posted 265 all out replying to Bangladesh’s first-innings score of 103. Batting a second time, the visitors reached 50 for two in their second knock and still trail the hosts by 112 runs.

It was a day when the West Indies tried to up the tempo after resuming on 95 for two, with Brathwaite on 42 and Nkrumah Bonner 12.

The pair had to work hard for every run, as the Bangladeshi bowlers hit their lines and could have had Bonner’s wicket had they used the review system.

Brathwaite and Bonner put on 62 runs for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by Shakib Al Hasan for 33. Skipper Brathwaite was then joined by his deputy, and they further frustrated the visitors with a 63-run fourth-wicket stand.

