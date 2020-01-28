Brain drain a growing problem in education

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) President Owen Speid has declared that more ­teachers are going to leave for greener ­pastures. This is a no-brainer, ­because of the current situation.

There is ample evidence to substantiate that people are ­leaving the profession to get a better life overseas, although we would really like our best ­teachers to remain in the island and try and fix our many ­problems that are deemed difficult to deal with.

Our classrooms are too ­overcrowded, and this is creating a very unfavourable environment for teachers and pupils to ­actually get the best chance to learn in. The student-teacher ratio has to be balanced. Some schools are not properly ventilated to generate the necessary energy from the students for them to give optimum performance. This matter of the swirling heat has yet to be addressed, especially with the global warming phenomenon on our heels each and every day.

The teacher migration issue has to be addressed urgently before it reaches crisis proportion. We also have to get teachers from abroad and pay them better than our locals.

ABOVE POVERTY The salary package teachers are getting needs to be looked at with more urgency because we cannot stand by a memorandum of understanding on our meager disposable income.

Teachers are living just above the poverty line, and we are certain more can be done to straighten out things before it gets extremely bad. Some of my colleagues who have to pay rent are having it very difficult. They have to ensure that the money stretches to the next month, with the bills to pay and compulsory savings.

If the matter of salary is not a major part of the Government’s immediate plans, the education system will be in shambles in short order.

PARIS TAYLOR

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com