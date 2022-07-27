bpTT in need of a reset

On Tuesday, bpTT announced that it had appointed a new head of its T&T operations.
According to a release from the company, David Campbell will assume the role of president of its T&T business effective October 1, subject to work permit approval.
It noted that in this role, Campbell will be accountable for the «safe delivery and growth of the business in T&T.»
He succeeds Claire Fitzpatrick, who has led bpTT’s operations since 2018 and who will be moving to the UK to take up a new leadership role at BP’s London headquarters.
Campbell will join bpTT having spent the last eight years in the position of president bp Russia, and will meet a company that is in many ways a shadow of itself—its production profile is down, many of its workers are survivors of some of the deepest personnel cuts in its local history and it has not had exploration success for at least five years.
Make no mistake about it, however, bpTT is easily one of the most important companies in this country.
In the five-year period prior to Fitzpatrick taking control of the organisation, it paid the Government over $21 billion in royalties. This does not include PPT, SPT or PAYE and does not take into account the multiplier effect.
BpTT is also the key company responsible for the sustenance of the people of Mayaro and environs. In fact, to the people of that area, bpTT is more important in terms of the economic activity it generates than the central government, which invests little and provides the Rio Claro/Mayaro Regional Corporation with even less money. Perhaps local government reform will make a difference.
At the time that Fitzpatrick took over at bpTT, the company was on a high. It had just made new exploration discoveries and was awarded three deep-water exploration blocks. It was still one of the largest partners in all four LNG trains and was earning significant revenue in T&T, while investing in the country.
The last four years have, however, proven challenging for bpTT.
BpTT’s natural gas production has plummeted from over 2 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscf/d) in 2018, to 1.087 (bscf/d) as of May this year.
A precipitous decline.
It has had to deal with a failed infill drilling programme that now has it unable to meet its contractual commitment to Atlantic and the National Gas Company Ltd, and this is the major reason for the country’s gas curtailment challenges.
In the last four years, bpTT has also not been able to deliver some of its projects on time. Its Cassia C project is still to come to market, some 18 months behind schedule, and only recently, Fitzpatrick said she had no regrets that the fabrication was done in Mexico and not in Point Fortin, which ultimately is the reason for the delays in project execution.
In the last four years, bpTT has not had a single exploration success and was part of a bid for the shallow water that was not worth the paper it was written on.
In the last four years, bpTT has also made the largest layoffs in its history and as with all reductions in staff, has left many still traumatised.
The company, in the last four years, has taken contracting decisions that have significantly reduced the opportunities for small contractors in its home operations, in favour of large national and even international companies.
It was the Business Guardian that a year ago, broke the story that bpTT had told the Dr Keith Rowley administration that going forward, it should expect much lower than forecast natural gas production, with the shortfall being as high as 15 per cent last year and over ten per cent until 2024.
In a confidential series of documents which Guardian Media obtained, bpTT also told the administration that it had sustained significant losses over a five-year period, including a whopping $2.825 billion before tax in 2020.
The documents showed that even with the announced projects like Matapal and Cassia C, while they will increase production by about 140 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) of gas, this will still fall short by an average of over 200 mmscf/d.
The bpTT forecast, which continues until the end of the decade, showed the company will not return to producing the two billion cubic feet of natural gas.
At the time of the revelation of the confidential document, bpTT had tried to force the Business Guardian to not publish information that we felt was in the public’s interest. In a letter from its attorneys, the company wanted an undertaking that GML and myself would never again publish the graphs and charts that showed its forecast of low production figures. It alleged that this was a breach of its confidentiality.
bpTT, through its attorneys, wrote: «As a good corporate citizen, our client has instructed us not to issue a pre-action protocol letter at this stage, however, should you continue to publish the confidential material or any part thereof and/or fail to provide the undertakings, affidavit or proposals sought by the deadline stipulated for doing so (as set out above), our client reserves the right to take this matter further, including giving us instructions to issue a pre-action letter, to apply ex-parte for an injunction or quia timet injunction (as the case may be) and to seek damages.»
The Business Guardian stood its ground and continued to publish because we felt it was in the public’s interest.
The present low production figures show that the forecast was correct and had the country been producing larger amounts of natural gas and crude oil, we would have been in a much better financial situation today to deal with the challenges we face as a nation.
So, Mr Campbell, the country will welcome you and we hope that you will lead the organisation to a return to success. Already, there are some good signs.
BpTT has put in joint bids for the deep water bid rounds and is set to drill some more wells in its acreage.
The company has already tasted success with Woodside as an operator in the deep water and it continues to try to bring to market gas from the Columbus basin.
The country needs a successful bpTT. One hopes Mr Campbell will lead it to a reboot and greater success in T&T.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian