BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 87.93 -1.48 -1.66% Brent Crude • 10 mins 93.55 -1.55 -1.63% Murban Crude • 15 mins 94.21 -1.34 -1.40% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.095 +0.367 +4.20% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.910 -0.041 -1.40% Louisiana Light • 1 day 94.69 -2.67 -2.74% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 1 day 94.69 -2.67 -2.74% Bonny Light • 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 1 day 100.0 -3.16 -3.06% Mars US • 18 hours 87.86 -2.73 -3.01% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.910 -0.041 -1.40% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 47 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 47 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 47 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 259 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 47 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 47 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 1 day 100.0 -3.16 -3.06% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 68.45 -2.79 -3.92% Western Canadian Select • 9 hours 75.31 -2.68 -3.44% Canadian Condensate • 9 hours 91.56 -2.68 -2.84% Premium Synthetic • 9 hours 89.81 -2.68 -2.90% Sweet Crude • 9 hours 87.71 -2.68 -2.96% Peace Sour • 9 hours 84.86 -2.68 -3.06% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 9 hours 84.86 -2.68 -3.06% Light Sour Blend • 9 hours 86.96 -2.68 -2.99% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 9 hours 90.51 -2.68 -2.88% Central Alberta • 9 hours 85.16 -2.68 -3.05% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 1 day 94.69 -2.67 -2.74% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 1 day 85.75 -5.00 -5.51% Giddings • 1 day 79.50 -5.00 -5.92% ANS West Coast • 5 days 105.4 +2.26 +2.19% West Texas Sour • 4 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 1 day 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 1 day 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day 85.75 -5.00 -5.51% Kansas Common • 1 day 79.75 -2.50 -3.04% Buena Vista • 1 day 97.70 -3.18 -3.15% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 55 mins Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity 17 hours Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production 19 hours China’s Crude Processing Dips To Lowest Since March 2020 19 hours California Might Keep One Nuclear Plant Open 20 hours German Households Will Foot The Bill For New Gas Tax 21 hours Switzerland Considers Switching To Oil For Power Plants 22 hours Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule 23 hours Bill Gates-Backed Firm Raises $750M To Develop Small Nuclear Reactors 23 hours Kosovo Limits Electricity Distribution Due To High Import Costs 24 hours Gasoline Prices Could Climb As Demand Destruction Fears Evaporate 1 day Saudi Prince Made Huge Bets On Russian Energy Around Start Of Ukraine War 1 day Aramco Q2 Profit Soars 90% On Higher Oil Prices 4 days Gulf Of Mexico Pipelines Could Restart Today 4 days Major Petroleum Corridor At Risk Of Closure Due To Low Water Levels 4 days Gulf Of Mexico Oil Outages Balloon Beyond Shell 4 days Nord Stream Gas Flows Drop On Friday Afternoon 4 days Chinese Oil Giants Sinopec And PetroChina To Delist From NYSE 4 days Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months 4 days Kazakhstan To Reroute Oil Flow From Caspian Pipeline 5 days Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End 5 days Shell Halts Oil Output At Three Gulf Of Mexico Platforms 5 days IEA: Russian Oil Output Resilient, But Could Drop With EU Embargo 5 days China Heralds Another Major Oil Discovery 5 days UK Energy Firms Meet With Govt Ahead Of Winter Bills Shock 5 days OPEC’s Oil Production Rises But Still Well Below OPEC+ Target 5 days Former UK PM Calls For Energy Utility Nationalization 5 days Alberta Oil Output Hits Record High 5 days EU Embargo On Russian Coal Goes Into Effect 6 days Falling Gasoline Prices Keep Inflation In Check 6 days French Nuclear Giant Sues Government For $8 Billion 6 days U.S. Refiners See Demand Holding Strong Through Year-End 6 days U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates 6 days Freeport LNG Retracts Force Majeure, Leaving Buyers On The Hook For $8 Billion 6 days Fitch: Global Coal Price Rally Could Last For Years 6 days Sky High Prices Cause Record-Breaking Energy Debt In The UK 6 days OPEC’s Oil Exports Are Rising In August 6 days Iran Nuclear Talks Move Close To Deal 6 days Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion In Tesla Shares 6 days Russia Set To Resume Pipeline Oil Exports Via Ukraine 6 days Pioneer CEO: New Tax Bill Could Put Small Drillers In Jeopardy 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 1 min Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 3 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq 17 hours «Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas» – Bloomberg – (See image) 5 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 3 hours «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business

Find us on:

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback? Crude prices have fallen significantlyâ¦

Money Won’t Solve America’s Power Grid Problems The U.S. grid is inâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule Bill Gates-Backed Firm Raises $750M To Develop Small Nuclear Reactors Kosovo Limits Electricity Distribution Due To High Import Costs Gasoline Prices Could Climb As Demand Destruction Fears Evaporate Saudi Prince Made Huge Bets On Russian Energy Around Start Of Ukraine War BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business By Irina Slav – Aug 16, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT BP is selling its oil assets in Mexico as it seeks to focus even more on its renewable energy business.

The political environment in the country is another reason for the decision, Bloomberg reported.

BP has already sold some of its stakes in Mexican oil projects and is currently returning some blocks it won at auctions to the Mexican oil industry regulator, a company representative told Bloomberg.

Like other supermajors, BP entered Mexico during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, which enacted sweeping reforms aimed at opening up Mexico’s markets to foreign companies.

Since leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador became president, however, there has been a marked change in attitude. The current government wants to reestablish state-owned companies as the dominant players in energy markets, including Pemex, the oil major.

That’s despite Pemex’s financial troubles and lack of capacity to conduct on its own the exploration and production activities that would reverse the long-term decline in Mexico’s oil production.

According to the Bloomberg report, one of the projects that BP has already quit is a deepwater one, in which it partnered with French TotalEnergies and Norway’s Equinor. The Norwegian company also quit the project, with TotalEnergies buying both their shares.

Another project that BP quit was a shallow-water block it won the rights to develop together with TotalEnergies, Equinor, Hokchi Energy, and Qatar Petroleum. According to the supermajor, the likelihood of success at the block was «very low,» hence its decision to quit it.

BP has one of the most ambitious renewable energy programs among Big Oil majors, first announced in 2020 when Bernard Looney took the reins from Bob Dudley as chief executive.

The company plans to have 20 GW of renewable energy generation capacity by 2025, rising to 50 GW by 2030. As part of its transition to a low-carbon company, BP is also betting big on natural gas and hydrogen, along with carbon capture and storage.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Iran Delivers Nuclear Deal Response But Details Remain Unclear Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity Barclays Slashes Oil Price Forecast To $103 Per Barrel

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com