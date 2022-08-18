Boys, 9 & 11, shot in Morvant gun rampage

Entornointeligente.com /

Pan­de­mo­ni­um broke out in Mor­vant on Tues­day evening when two gun­men opened fire on a crowd­ed bas­ket­ball court, leav­ing two chil­dren, aged 9 and 11, se­ri­ous­ly in­jured, with the nine-year-old boy fight­ing for his life at hos­pi­tal af­ter be­ing shot in the head. The shoot­ing in­ci­dent al­so left one man dead and an­oth­er wound­ed.

Ac­cord­ing to the po­lice, around 6.40 pm, a car stopped at the en­trance to the bas­ket­ball court in Mon Re­pos and two gun­men emerged and be­gan shoot­ing in the di­rec­tion of Mor­vant res­i­dent Eu­si­bio Roberts and an­oth­er man he was stand­ing next to.

Po­lice said as Roberts, 49, fell to the ground, the gun­men walked up and stood over him, con­tin­u­ing to fire.

One res­i­dent yes­ter­day said, «When they done…his head was mash up…it had noth­ing, it was gone.»

A to­tal of 31 pro­jec­tiles were lat­er re­cov­ered at the scene.

Roberts, a fa­ther of five, worked as a ward su­per­vi­sor at the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope.

The gun­men then turned and start­ed shoot­ing at Roberts’s friend, a 37-year-old un­em­ployed man of Bound­ary Road, San Juan.

The man was shot in the chest but ran through the bas­ket­ball court with the gun­men con­tin­u­ing their pur­suit and shoot­ing in­dis­crim­i­nate­ly.

As the gun­men fled the area in the wait­ing car, res­i­dents who ran and hid ven­tured out and found a nine-year-old boy of Williams Av­enue, Laven­tille Ex­ten­sion, Mor­vant, on the road­way bleed­ing from a gun­shot wound to the head. An 11-year-old boy of Laven­tille Ex­ten­sion, Mor­vant, was al­so ly­ing in a drain with a shot in the right leg. Both chil­dren were rushed for ur­gent med­ical care.

Yes­ter­day, po­lice said the nine-year-old boy re­mained in crit­i­cal con­di­tion at the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope. The 11-year-old, who is be­ing treat­ed at the same fa­cil­i­ty, was said to be sta­ble.

When Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed Mon Re­pos yes­ter­day, the nor­mal­ly busy area was qui­et and the streets de­void of chil­dren who would usu­al­ly have been play­ing out­side dur­ing the school va­ca­tion.

Play­ing cards were seen strewn on the ground where they had been dropped when the shoot­ing be­gan.

Some of the el­der­ly men in the com­mu­ni­ty de­clined to talk, pre­fer­ring to sip their drinks as they watched care­ful­ly. A few went back in­side their homes when ap­proached by the me­dia.

How­ev­er, the rel­a­tives of the 11-year-old boy who was shot ex­pressed their hurt and trau­ma about the in­ci­dent. They asked for his name not to be re­leased and al­so pre­ferred not to re­veal their iden­ti­ties.

They said the shoot­ing in­ci­dent was the sec­ond time gun vi­o­lence had pierced their fam­i­ly.

In April 2019, rel­a­tive Ka­reem Gar­cia, 27, an un­cle of the in­jured boy, was killed dur­ing an al­leged gang shoot­ing at Thomp­son Lane, Mor­vant.

They said the trau­ma of hav­ing to scam­per for safe­ty dur­ing that in­ci­dent came rush­ing back to the 11-year-old when he was tak­en to the hos­pi­tal.

«He just kept hear­ing his de­ceased un­cle whis­per­ing to him to run, don’t stop,» fam­i­ly mem­bers said.

A male rel­a­tive of the in­jured 11-year-old boy said it was nor­mal for the chil­dren to be at the bas­ket­ball court, as they were train­ing for up­com­ing in­ter-com­mu­ni­ty foot­ball match­es.

«They does have com­pe­ti­tion in the Dirt­ies, so they does go and train in the evening. That is where all ah them does go and train be­fore they go to the match, that is where they does go and take their warm-up. They had a game last night (Tues­day).»

Asked how the com­mu­ni­ty felt, he said, «Is youths we talk­ing bout…how we go feel again boy?»

He added, «Right now, the youths and them trau­ma­tised be­cause they sup­posed to have a sports com­ing up and they don’t know if they want to come out.»

Point­ing to the ab­sence of peo­ple on the streets, he con­tin­ued, «Right now they in they house.»

He ap­pealed, «Bring back the love boy. Bring back the love…re­al love…not no joke love.»

The shoot­ing took place hours af­ter act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc Don­ald Ja­cob an­nounced that ad­di­tion­al po­lice of­fi­cers will be added to the pa­trol grid in five po­lice di­vi­sions, in a bid to re­duce gun and gang-re­lat­ed crimes.

The rel­a­tive said change had to start in the home.

«Gov­ern­ment is not su­per­man, they cyar be every­where the same time. And po­lice cyar be every­where the same time…so you done know how it goes. It start with the house first.»

An­oth­er res­i­dent ex­pressed anger that they had not heard from the au­thor­i­ties up to mid­day yes­ter­day, as he ques­tioned, «Why they ain’t of­fer coun­selling for these chil­dren? They scared and trau­ma­tised…what they wait­ing for?»

Of­fi­cers from the Homi­cide Bu­reau were seen walk­ing through the area and dis­trib­ut­ing fly­ers yes­ter­day, ap­peal­ing to res­i­dents to of­fer up any in­for­ma­tion which could lead to the ar­rest and con­vic­tion of the per­pe­tra­tors.

