Boy, 9, grazed on face by bullet, injured mall guard out of hospital

A nine-year-old school boy is lucky to be alive af­ter he was grazed with a bul­let dur­ing a shoot out with the po­lice and sus­pects fol­low­ing Mon­day’s dead­ly rob­bery at Pen­ny­wise Plaza on Mon­day.

The child, a Stan­dard Three pupil, is among three peo­ple, in­clud­ing two se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers, who sur­vived the in­ci­dent in La Ro­maine.

The oth­er sur­vivor, Al­lis­ter Har­ris, is a se­cu­ri­ty guard em­ployed with the se­cu­ri­ty com­pa­ny which guards the com­pound. He was shot and wound­ed in the back.

The boy was on his way from school with his fam­i­ly, in­clud­ing his sib­lings ages 11, 13 and 16 when they go caught up in the dra­ma.

He is ward­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal. While his son’s wound which runs from the right tem­ple to his right eye, would re­quire stitch­es and skin graft­ing, his fa­ther was thank­ful that his in­jury is not crit­i­cal.

In a tele­phone in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia, the fa­ther, who re­quest­ed anonymi­ty, said his wife and a friend, who was dri­ving the ve­hi­cle, had picked up their four chil­dren from school.

They col­lect­ed the last child at St Bene­dicts Col­lege, in La Ro­maine, and were pro­ceed­ing along South­ern Main Road on their way back home.

He said, «There were po­lice ve­hi­cles on the side of the road al­so and while pass­ing they said they heard gun­shots and one of the bul­lets came through the back of the glass, strik­ing my son to the right side of his eye and ex­it­ed through the front glass, graz­ing the dri­ver’s head­rest.»

They drove to the near­by La Ro­maine Po­lice Post and an of­fi­cer took him to hos­pi­tal. While his son is in pain, he said the doc­tors as­sured them that his sight is not af­fect­ed.

He will have al­so have to un­der­go skin graph as the wound stretch­es from his right tem­ple to the side of his eye.

«It is a big wound so they can­not pull it too much be­cause it could af­fect the open­ing of his eye. The bul­let ac­tu­al­ly dig out the skin and flesh from the side of his face,» he ex­plained.

In­jured mall guard: It was fright­en­ing

Mean­while, Har­ris, 47, is al­so thank­ing God for spar­ing his life.

Speak­ing at his home in San Fer­nan­do yes­ter­day, Har­ris re­called that he was in the car park area when the Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty van ex­it­ed. «I heard the gun­shots and with the gun­shots I pan­ic and I start to run in­to one of the stores.»

He said at that time he did not re­alise that he was in­jured. «It was re­al­ly fright­en­ing,» he said.

While he has been dis­charged from the hos­pi­tal, he said the bul­let frag­ment is still in his back close to his rib area.

«They did a CT scan but they on­ly the area on the out­side they not get­ting a clear ver­sion on the in­side. So they give me a let­ter to go to the Teach­ing Hos­pi­tal where­by they will punc­ture the wound and place a tube in­side with a cam­era. What the doc­tor was say­ing is that the rea­son why they did not re­move it is that it could shift and cause par­a­lyza­tion on the left side area.»

Ex­press­ing con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly of the de­ceased of­fi­cers, he lament­ed, «I re­al­ly sor­ry to hear that they loss of­fi­cers be­cause they have a fam­i­ly as well. They was ex­pect­ing to go home but look at what hap­pen.»

He did not know any of the se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers per­son­al­ly, but he said every­day the of­fi­cers would pick up cash at the plaza. While the in­ci­dent has left him trau­ma­tized, he said he has no choice but to re­sume du­ties when the doc­tors give him the all clear be­cause his job is his «bread and but­ter.» T

