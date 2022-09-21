Boy, 9, grazed on face by bullet, injured mall guard out of hospital

Sascha Wilson
A nine-year-old school boy is lucky to be alive after he was grazed with a bullet during a shoot out with the police and suspects following Monday’s deadly robbery at Pennywise Plaza on Monday.
The child, a Standard Three pupil, is among three people, including two security officers, who survived the incident in La Romaine.
The other survivor, Allister Harris, is a security guard employed with the security company which guards the compound. He was shot and wounded in the back.
The boy was on his way from school with his family, including his siblings ages 11, 13 and 16 when they go caught up in the drama.
He is warded in a stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital. While his son’s wound which runs from the right temple to his right eye, would require stitches and skin grafting, his father was thankful that his injury is not critical.
In a telephone interview with Guardian Media, the father, who requested anonymity, said his wife and a friend, who was driving the vehicle, had picked up their four children from school.
They collected the last child at St Benedicts College, in La Romaine, and were proceeding along Southern Main Road on their way back home.
He said, «There were police vehicles on the side of the road also and while passing they said they heard gunshots and one of the bullets came through the back of the glass, striking my son to the right side of his eye and exited through the front glass, grazing the driver’s headrest.»
They drove to the nearby La Romaine Police Post and an officer took him to hospital. While his son is in pain, he said the doctors assured them that his sight is not affected.
He will have also have to undergo skin graph as the wound stretches from his right temple to the side of his eye.
«It is a big wound so they cannot pull it too much because it could affect the opening of his eye. The bullet actually dig out the skin and flesh from the side of his face,» he explained.
Injured mall guard: It was frightening
Meanwhile, Harris, 47, is also thanking God for sparing his life.
Speaking at his home in San Fernando yesterday, Harris recalled that he was in the car park area when the Allied Security van exited. «I heard the gunshots and with the gunshots I panic and I start to run into one of the stores.»
He said at that time he did not realise that he was injured. «It was really frightening,» he said.
While he has been discharged from the hospital, he said the bullet fragment is still in his back close to his rib area.
«They did a CT scan but they only the area on the outside they not getting a clear version on the inside. So they give me a letter to go to the Teaching Hospital whereby they will puncture the wound and place a tube inside with a camera. What the doctor was saying is that the reason why they did not remove it is that it could shift and cause paralyzation on the left side area.»
Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased officers, he lamented, «I really sorry to hear that they loss officers because they have a family as well. They was expecting to go home but look at what happen.»
He did not know any of the security officers personally, but he said everyday the officers would pick up cash at the plaza. While the incident has left him traumatized, he said he has no choice but to resume duties when the doctors give him the all clear because his job is his «bread and butter.» T
