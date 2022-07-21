Boy, 16, shot dead in San Juan

A San Juan teenager was killed last night, minutes after he reportedly got into an argument with an unknown man.
Robinho Ramsaroop, 16, of Sunshine Avenue was standing outside the Just 4 Mini Mart, located metres from his home, when he was shot dead.
Around 7:50 pm on July 20, the teen allegedly had a physical altercation with the unknown man at the shop, following which the man sped off in a car.
Ten minutes after the incident, several loud explosions were heard and Ramsaroop was seen lying dead on the road in front of the shop.
Investigations are ongoing.
