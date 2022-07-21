Boy, 16, shot dead in San Juan

Entornointeligente.com /

A San Juan teenag­er was killed last night, min­utes af­ter he re­port­ed­ly got in­to an ar­gu­ment with an un­known man.

Robin­ho Ram­sa­roop, 16, of Sun­shine Av­enue was stand­ing out­side the Just 4 Mi­ni Mart, lo­cat­ed me­tres from his home, when he was shot dead.

Around 7:50 pm on Ju­ly 20, the teen al­leged­ly had a phys­i­cal al­ter­ca­tion with the un­known man at the shop, fol­low­ing which the man sped off in a car.

Ten min­utes af­ter the in­ci­dent, sev­er­al loud ex­plo­sions were heard and Ram­sa­roop was seen ly­ing dead on the road in front of the shop.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

