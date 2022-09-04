Boxer Walter Peters passes

Entornointeligente.com /

The box­ing fra­ter­ni­ty has been plunged in­to mourn­ing fol­low­ing the un­time­ly pass­ing of for­mer wel­ter­weight box­ing cham­pi­on Wal­ter Pe­ters. He was 74 years old.

He died last Tues­day fol­low­ing a fall in his bath­room on Au­gust 5 that left him paral­ysed, ac­cord­ing to his daugh­ter Jinelle Pe­ters.

«He had a bad fall that in­jured his spine, and a few days af­ter he died,» she said.

A Grena­di­an by birth, Pe­ters made the trek to T&T at the age of nine and quick­ly carved out a niche for him­self us­ing his tal­ent. He was de­scribed by Michael Paul, who him­self was a for­mer na­tion­al box­ing cham­pi­on, as a re­al­ly nice per­son, some­one who you can talk to and con­fide in.

«One thing about Pe­ters al­so is that he had the sport of box­ing at heart,» Paul said.

As a box­er, he was mean in the ring, de­spite his qui­et per­sona. «He was ag­gres­sive. When that bell rang to com­mence his fight, he would con­stant­ly come at you, so if you couldn’t han­dle it, you would have been ei­ther beat­en on points or by knock out,» Paul said.

Pe­ters be­came the coun­try’s wel­ter­weight cham­pi­on in 1968. Box­ing was the one thing he was very good at, as he on­ly got his T&T cit­i­zen­ship when he walked on to the T&T team as a pugilist. He mas­tered the art of box­ing, hav­ing trained and boxed in Eu­rope for about two years, and he boxed out­side of T&T for many years af­ter­wards.

Even when he re­tired from the sport, Pe­ters con­tin­ued to pro­vide yeo­man’s ser­vice through com­mu­ni­ty out­reach pro­grammes at the Youth Train­ing Cen­tre (YTC) for boys, the St Mary’s Chil­dren’s Home in Tacarigua, the St Michael’s Home for Boys in Diego Mar­tin, as well as the Cir­cle-S Box­ing Gym in Mor­vant, Laven­tille.

Pe­ters was al­so a mem­ber of the T&T Box­ing Board in the ear­ly 1990s, fol­low­ing which he was al­so open and will­ing to give ad­vice on the sport, as well as ad­vice on life.

Pe­ters’ fu­ner­al will be held on Thurs­day from 12.30 pm at the La­dy of Fa­ti­ma RC Church on Bushe Street, Curepe.

