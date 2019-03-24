Box office: ‘Us’ shatters records on way to $70.2-million weekend

Entornointeligente.com / The sole new wide release this weekend, Universal’s “Us” came in first at the box office with $70.2 million. The Jordan Peele follow-up to “Get Out” registered the biggest opening ever for an original horror movie, the biggest opening ever for an original R-rated movie and the biggest opening for an original live action movie since “Avatar” in 2009. It is the third largest opening ever for horror films after 2017âs “It” and 2018âs “Halloween.”

In second place, Disney’s “Captain Marvel” earned $35 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $321.5 million.

Advertisement Paramount’s “Wonder Park” came in third place, adding $9 million in its second weekend for a cumulative $29.5 million.

In fourth place, Lionsgate’s “Five Feet Apart” added $8.7 million in its second week for a cumulative $26.5 million.

Rounding out the top five, Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” earned $6.5 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $145.7 million.

