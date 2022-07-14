Boston Jerk Festival celebrates delicious fare

Entornointeligente.com /

It was a day of celebration of art, culture and food at the Boston Jerk Festival held at Boston Beach in East Portland on Sunday, as patrons crammed into the venue to enjoy the various meals on offer.

With the scorching sun upping temperatures, locals and visitors to the annual festival rehydrated with a large amount of bottled water and coconut water while sampling jerk delicacies sold by vendors. But probably one of the rare offerings was that of oysters, which was consumed in large proportion, especially by women, who developed a particular craving for the unique shell food, adding a specially prepared sauce.

«I have always been coming to Boston in Portland, as I feel safe coming here, and the food is always great. I love oysters, and it is a favourite of mine,» said Kaydene Yen-Crawford, a visitor from Kingston.

She added: «Portland is very safe, and the people are friendly too, and the food that is prepared is of the highest standard, and I really appreciate it. The hospitality is great, and we need to take charge of our culture and try and do what this community is doing. The local and small people are doing a wonderful job with the food they prepare; whether it is jerked pork, jerked chicken, rice and peas, or oysters, it is well done.»

