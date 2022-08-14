Born on Independence Day

Entornointeligente.com /

Ka­maludin Bob­by Ema­mali con­sid­ers him­self to be lucky, for­tu­nate and blessed to be born on Au­gust 31, 1962, the day T&T gained In­de­pen­dence.

Ema­mali was among the ba­bies born af­ter mid­night, fol­low­ing the low­er­ing of the Union Jack and the hoist­ing of the coun­try’s red, white and black flag for the first time. His birth and that his­toric oc­ca­sion made it a dou­ble cel­e­bra­tion for his par­ents, Mona and Moo­nan Ya­coob Ema­mali.

Cel­e­bra­tions of his aus­pi­cious birth date are not on­ly by Ema­mali’s fam­i­ly but friends and neigh­bours who ad­mire his ded­i­ca­tion to his Mal­abar com­mu­ni­ty and the peo­ple of Ari­ma. He is known for the ways he has as­sist­ed peo­ple who are un­em­ployed and down and out.

«I hired peo­ple who were strug­gling. Those were my proud­est and hap­pi­est mo­ments know­ing that I nev­er fought for ma­te­r­i­al things but tried to up­lift the lives of my fel­low­men who need­ed as­sis­tance,» he said.

How­ev­er, Ema­mali now needs a help­ing hand, as he has reached his low­est ebb. He blames his cur­rent prob­lems on «fam­i­ly is­sues, greed and jeal­ousy.»

Since 2020, Ema­mali has been sleep­ing in the ve­ran­dah of a Mal­abar home.

«I have nowhere to go. I stay in a gallery of a neigh­bour’s home. She gave me a lodg­ing,» he said

In the ve­ran­dah, Ema­mali has all his world­ly pos­ses­sions, a ham­mock and a bed on which he sleeps.

He ad­mit­ted: «If it wasn’t for this neigh­bour I would have been on the streets…home­less.»

The house, which was par­tial­ly de­stroyed by fire, is cur­rent­ly un­der re­pairs.

De­scrib­ing him­self as the black sheep in his fam­i­ly, Ema­mali does not have per­ma­nent em­ploy­ment. Re­cent­ly doc­tors gave him a let­ter to take to the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Ser­vices to get fi­nan­cial help.

To com­pound mat­ters, he was a vic­tim of 11 rob­beries.

«It has been hard. It has been a strug­gle know­ing that I had every­thing and now I have noth­ing. Yes, it pains know­ing that you were go­ing so good in life and then all of a sud­den this blight just take you,» he said.

«Hon­est­ly, I have been through hell. The chal­lenges have been in­sur­mount­able. I feel this is a test by God.»

Ema­mali earns a mea­gre in­come sell­ing veg­eta­bles a few days a week for one of his cousins.

The 11 times he was robbed, twice he was beat­en on his head with a gun butt and stabbed re­peat­ed­ly on his hands with a knife by his as­sailants. In one of the holdups, the armed ban­dits threat­ened to kill his friend for his $1,000 sneak­ers.

Re­count­ing the in­ci­dent, Ema­mali said they left one bar to go to an­oth­er for a drink and while «com­ing back down the road the ban­dits am­bushed, robbed and start­ed beat­ing us.» The thieves asked Ema­mali’s friend to hand over his Nike sneak­ers but he re­fused.

«That’s when they threat­ened to kill him and I had to in­ter­vene to save his life. It left me shak­ing for days,» he re­called.

Ema­mali be­lieves he is the vic­tim of a gen­er­a­tional curse. He is in no po­si­tion, fi­nan­cial­ly and oth­er­wise, to cel­e­brate his 60th birth­day.

He said: «This would ob­vi­ous­ly be a ma­jor mile­stone in my life but due to my predica­ment and cir­cum­stance, I can’t have a par­ty or cel­e­brate.»

In hap­pi­er times, Ema­mali cel­e­brat­ed Au­gust 31 by dec­o­rat­ing every wall, gate, rail­ing and lam­post on his street in the na­tion­al colours to cel­e­brate his birth­day and In­de­pen­dence.

«Every year, I used to spend over $1,000 in cloth to dec­o­rate the street that I lived on,» he said.

Af­ter grad­u­at­ing from sec­ondary school with eight GCE O’ lev­el pass­es, Ema­mali pur­sued sev­er­al cours­es in food, mi­cro­bi­ol­o­gy and tech­nol­o­gy at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (UWI), St Au­gus­tine. He had a pas­sion for the culi­nary arts, so he opened a wine, con­fec­tionary and lo­cal pre­serves busi­ness un­der the brand name Grand Sweet Hand Prod­ucts. He al­so es­tab­lished a cater­ing com­pa­ny.

Ema­mali al­so served as vice pres­i­dent of the Mal­abar Youths in Ac­tion Group, pres­i­dent of Lawrence Park Ac­tion Group and a mem­ber of the Li­on’s Club. He dab­bled in mas mak­ing, as­sist­ed in Best Vil­lage com­pe­ti­tions and host­ed Car­ni­val events and Ari­ma Fest for the Ari­ma Bor­ough Cor­po­ra­tion.

«Things were re­al­ly look­ing up for me,» he re­called. «Now I am at rock bot­tom.»

Asked if T&T has pro­gressed as a na­tion, Ema­mali said: «As a de­vel­op­ing coun­try, we have made strides. If our peo­ple could put aside pol­i­tics our coun­try would be in a far bet­ter po­si­tion.»

De­spite his set­backs, Ema­mali said his goal is to pur­sue a project man­age­ment course at UWI.

«I still want to own a com­pa­ny,» he said.

Op­ti­mistic that he would get past the hard times, Ema­mali thanked God for his life.

«In a few days, I will turn 60. Not many peo­ple live up to this age, so I have to praise God. In life, we all have to write our own book and this is the fi­nal chap­ter I am go­ing through. Noth­ing lasts for­ev­er. This too shall pass.»

