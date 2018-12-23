Borel tells Cougars to ‘expand excellence’

Entornointeligente.com / Fea­ture speak­er Olympian na­tion­al shot put cham­pi­on Cleopa­tra Borel wowed the young ath­letes dur­ing her ad­dress at the Cougars Ath­let­ics Club awards cer­e­mo­ny on Thurs­day night.

At a glitzy af­fair held at the VIP Room of the Hase­ly Craw­ford Sta­di­um in Mu­cu­rapo, Port-of-Spain, Borel had a cap­tive au­di­ence as she shared with the ath­letes and par­ents her ex­pe­ri­ences in her suc­cess­ful ca­reer.

She opened by ask­ing the Cougars ath­letes if they were sat­is­fied with their per­for­mances for this sea­son, to which she got a re­sound­ing: “Yes”, from the en­thu­si­as­tic group.

Lat­er on, she gave the track and field ath­letes the sto­ry of the “Hare and the Tur­tle”, de­scrib­ing to them, the hare’s con­fi­dence of win­ning, so it stopped dur­ing the race and slept while the tur­tle con­tin­ued to move very slow­ly but with­out stop­ping and fi­nal­ly, wins the race. Her mes­sage to them from the sto­ry is that “you can be more suc­cess­ful by do­ing things slow­ly and steadi­ly than by act­ing quick­ly and care­less­ly”.

Borel went on to re­mind the group that four years ago when she spoke then at the cer­e­mo­ny, she had asked the ath­letes to step up.

“It is clear for all to see that Cougars have stepped up and shak­en it off as you are the best club in T&T,” said the five-time “Sports­woman of the Year” ask­ing the Cougars club mem­bers to “ex­pand ex­cel­lence in 2019 and be­yond”.

“Don’t take things for grant­ed. Don’t be over-con­fi­dent,” she said as she point­ed at the ban­ner be­hind her which spelt out how many times Cougars were the Ju­ve­nile cham­pi­ons. “Train hard as there are fu­ture cham­pi­ons in the club, con­tin­ue to work hard.”

Borel spoke of her ex­pe­ri­ences as a T&T ath­lete and the pres­sure which she had to un­der­go with in­di­vid­u­als mak­ing un­wel­comed state­ments about her be­fore the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“What they did not say, was what they for­got,” said the na­tion­al shot put­ter. “But I know and I am telling you to­day, al­ways say, ‘I am the best’. Look at me, I am stand­ing strong. Don’t wor­ry about the naysay­ers, work hard to achieve your dreams. I want all the ath­letes of Cougars to know that you must not rest on your lau­rels and I want you to say with me, ex­pand ex­cel­lence.”

The Cougars team did as they were told and re­peat­ed the two words vo­cif­er­ous­ly as they gave her a stand­ing ova­tion.

An­oth­er speak­er, Bri­an Lewis, pres­i­dent of the T&T Olympic Com­mit­tee (TTOC), al­so re­ceived a stand­ing ova­tion af­ter ad­vis­ing the young­sters to us­e ad­ver­si­ty and seem­ing­ly hope­less sit­u­a­tions, to el­e­vate them­selves.

Lewis said, “I lived in Bel­mont as a child and I was mis­er­able too and made mis­takes but I want to warn that some­one is al­ways look­ing. I re­mem­ber when I drank sug­ar wa­ter or bush tea so tough was life and I did not give up. To you the Cougars fam­i­ly, you are the best club in the coun­try but I see many of you, be care­ful. Don’t bend to peer pres­sure.

“There is ex­cel­lent po­ten­tial in this club and there are many po­ten­tial Olympians in our midst but we have to un­lock this po­ten­tial and stay on the right track. It is dif­fi­cult but with the sup­port of the Cougars fam­i­ly and your friends, you can make it.

“I walk the T&T marathon to raise funds for our na­tion­al Ath­letes as we move to win ten Gold Medals by 2024. In the marathon af­ter 16 miles, I am a spent force and the fi­nal ten miles is pure men­tal. How­ev­er, when I reached South Quay the re­cep­tion which I re­ceived from the fam­i­ly of ath­letes in green, the Cougars Club gives me the im­pe­tus to con­tin­ue.

“Thank you Cougars and I wish you the best in 2019 and Be­yond. A very Mer­ry Christ­mas to you all and a bright and pros­per­ous New Year.”

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

