Book on Mongolia’s bird species published

ULAN BATOR, March 16 (Xinhua) — A book on Mongolia's bird species authored by wildlife biologists was published here on Saturday.

“With its vast territory and diverse ecosystems, Mongolia has a total of more than 500 species of birds,” Lamjav Jargalsaikhan, one of the authors of the book, said at the book launch.

The book titled “Birds of Mongolia” contains photos and information about the identification, habitats and diets of 330 select species of birds in Mongolia, the wildlife biologist said.

He said he hoped that the book will become a handbook for domestic and foreign amateur birders.

