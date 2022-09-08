‘Book Boss’ Julanda on a mission

Entornointeligente.com /

It’s the first day of fifth form for 16-year-old reggae-dancehall recording artiste Julanda Frater, popularly known as ‘Book Boss’ by her peers, and she is on a mission to «get her names in lights and soaring in her studies to new heights».

She emerged on the scene prior to the pandemic with a counteraction of Skillibeng’s hit single Brik Pon Brik titled Book Pon Book because she wanted to give positive educational music. Julanda was 13 then.

«I have definitely matured over the past three years; I think I am progressing in the right way musically as I write more and more and get used to doing it on my own. I’ve learnt to strike a balance between school and music too, and for this year, the aim is to improve on my grades and focus even more,» she said in her interview with The Gleaner .

Julanda added, «This year is a major year, all about CXCs, and I’m determined to get all my subjects; I chose, physics, integrated science, mathematics, language arts, geography, and physical education.»

A student of the St Hugh’s High School for Girls, she anticipates being among the distinguished alumna as Julanda aims to become a doctor. She shared that she was active in sports such as netball but stopped for a year to focus on cheerleading because «I can’t do both at the same time», but that she hopes to rejoin the netball team at school.

