Bolsonaro expresses his condolences at Lancaster House

Bolsonaro is due back in Brazil on Tuesday Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was among the world leaders to sign the book of condolences in London for Queen Elizabeth II's death. The South American ruler is expected to take part in Monday's funeral and then head on to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Bolsonaro was escorted by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro when signing the book at Lancaster House to pay his respects to the monarch. “I express my deep admiration for a woman of great personality whose sense of duty and devotion left, over more than seven decades of reign, a legacy of leadership and stability for the British people and the world,” he wrote. Before that, Bolsonaro was in Westminster Abbey with his wife and Pastor Silas Malafaia.

During his presence in the British capital, Bolsonaro gave a speech to supporters from the balcony of the Brazilian ambassador’s residence and promised to win next month’s elections in the first round, despite all polls forecasting otherwise.

“This is the feeling of the vast majority of the Brazilian people. Everywhere I go, for those who know here… yesterday I was in the interior of Pernambuco and the acceptance is simply exceptional. There is no way we cannot win in the first round,” he insisted.

Bolsonaro also spoke Saturday in London against abortion in an impromptu rally, for which he was criticized from candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva’s camp.

“We are here, at a time, in a moment of grief, with deep respect for the Queen’s family and for the people of the United Kingdom,” he said from the balcony as he embarked on an election rally.

“We know who is on the other side and what they want to implant in our Brazil,” he added while insisting his country stood against “the liberalization of drugs, legalizing abortion” and “gender ideology.”

Also while in London Bolsonaro attended a reception hosted by King Charles III.

In his speech at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Bolsonaro is expected to address the war in Ukraine, the post-COVID-19 pandemic scenario, food security, and environmental issues.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Ecuador, Guatemala, Poland, and Serbia, in addition to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, but no appointments are scheduled with leaders of major world powers.

Bolsonaro is due back in Brazil on Tuesday.

