Bolsonaro claims systemic corruption in Brazil is over

Entornointeligente.com /

Bolsonaro underlined his achievements whether actual or perceived ahead of next month's elections Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tuesday told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York that his administration had “put an end to systemic corruption in the country.” He claimed that previous corruption scandals were a thing of the past.

He added that when the left ruled Brazil, “the person responsible for this was unanimously condemned in three instances,» while avoiding naming former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, whom he trails in all polls ahead of the 0ct. 2 elections.

Bolsonaro began his speech with a positive assessment of his administration and seized the opportunity to remind Brazilians that the presidential elections were just a fortnight away.

”The truth about how Brazil is overcoming the challenges imposed by this time of crisis and tribulations around the world,“ Bolsonaro began by saying.

”We live in a decisive moment. Our collective responsibility is to read the challenges that make up this decisive moment. The effort must begin within each one of us. It is what we do in each country that gives us the authority to act at the international level,“ he added.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Bolsonaro underlined that ”in Brazil, during the pandemic, we made efforts to ensure that there was financial assistance for those most in need (…) We launched a broad vaccination program, including domestic production of vaccines. More than 80% of the population is vaccinated against covid-19. And all those who were vaccinated did it voluntarily,“ he stressed.

Brazil ”made reforms to attract investments and improve the standard of living of the population. During my administration, we put an end to systemic corruption in the country,“ the South American leader pointed out.

”We have improved public services and invested in science and technology. We have improved the business environment with the economic freedom law and the law for the creation of companies,“ he added.

”Brazil is coming to the end of the year with an economy in full recovery. Poverty increased worldwide due to the impact of the pandemic. In Brazil, it started to decrease. Unemployment is down 5% and we have reduced inflation. We have had unprecedented deflation in Brazil. Gasoline and electricity prices went down,“ he insisted.

”We have the tranquility of those who are on the right track. In food production, today we are one of the largest exporters. In terms of the environment, Brazil is an example for the world,» he said.

Brazil has a year-on-year CPI of 8.8% and the accumulated inflation since January reached 4.7%, while unemployment is 10.5% (11.3 million people).

Under Bolsonaro, Brazil became the country with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths (666,516 – or 3,201 deaths per million inhabitants).

It was Bolsonaro’s fourth message to the UN since 2019. Like in recent rallies at home, Bolsonaro defended conservative family values and spoke against abortion and “gender ideology,” although he did recognize the importance of women’s rights.

Bolsonaro also praised his country’s agribusiness industry which has reversed the country’s trend from “food importer” to “food exporter.”

He also positioned himself as an advocate for free speech and religious freedom. «I want to announce here that Brazil opens its doors to welcome Catholic priests and nuns who have suffered cruel persecution from the dictatorial regime in Nicaragua. Brazil repudiates religious persecution anywhere in the world,» he said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

Entornointeligente.com