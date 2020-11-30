Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election

The conservative Brazilian leader has appealed to the same sort of right-wing populist base in Brazil that Trump has courted in the United States, and has welcomed comparisons to the US president

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP):

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – who sometimes has embraced the label ‘Trump of the Tropics’ — said Sunday he’ll wait a little longer before recognising the US election victory of Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters while casting a ballot in municipal races, he also echoed President Donald Trump’s allegations of irregularities in the US vote.

“I have my sources of information that there really was a lot of fraud there,” he said. “Nobody talks about that. If it was enough to define (victory) for one or the other, I don’t know.”

Asked if he would recognise Biden’s victory, he said, “I am holding back a little more.”

He also expressed doubts about Brazil’s current electronic voting system, which he has suggested is vulnerable to fraud. He has urged the country to go back to a paper ballot system for the 2022 presidential election.

Like Trump, he has embraced unproven treatments for COVID-19 and has campaigned to ease restrictions meant to combat it, arguing the economic loss is more damaging than the illness itself.

