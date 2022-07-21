Bolivian railroad seeks to boost region's global trade capabilities

Entornointeligente.com /

Mayta participated in Asunción's meeting on behalf of Bolivia, a Mercosur associate member Bolivia's Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta Wednesday highlighted his country's Bioceanic Integration Railway Corridor (CFBI), which seeks to link the Brazilian port of Santos with Ilo in Peru to further develop the region's trade capabilities.

Mayta’s remarks came during an appearance at the Mercosur Common Market Council in Asunción, one day ahead of the bloc’s presidential Summit. Bolivia is not a full member, but rather an associate state of Mercosur.

Bolivia “firmly believes in integration with development” and has therefore promoted the Bioceanic Integration Railway Corridor (CFBI) project, argued Mayta, who also pointed out his country sought to contribute to the region’s “socio-economic development.”

He also recalled that in 2017 that project was declared by Mercosur, both by member and associate states, as a plan of “regional interest” and insisted it can help solve “logistics problems”.

The Bolivian initiative received additional momentum last month following a virtual meeting amon dignitaries of Brazil, Paraguay, and Peru to draw up a timetable through work groups, after three years of inaction. The original 2013 plan had been devised under the administration of then-President Evo Morales.

Mayta also asked Uruguay, who will take over Mercosur’s pro tempore presidency Thursday, to convene the associated states to “build” a space that “allows to prioritize the articulation projects.”

The Bolivian Minister also called for responses to the management of water resources, and the reactivation of tourism through “joint promotion mechanisms,” among other issues of common interest.

In a previous intervention, Mayta had reiterated Bolivia’s request to become a full member of Mercosur, a decade after the initial application was filed.

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

Entornointeligente.com