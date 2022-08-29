Bolivia: Theft of Evo's cell phone prompts large-scale police deployment

Entornointeligente.com /

Even off-duty law enforcement officers were summoned to retrieve the former president's telephone, which is said to contain key data Former Bolivian President Evo Morales had his cell phone stolen during the weekend, which prompted a full-scale operation to retrieve the device, it was reported Sunday.

Morales claimed the device was taken from him Saturday when helping fellow Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) politician Rufino Correa launch his campaign for Mayor of La Guardia, a town in the department of Santa Cruz.

Alongside Morales were Presidency Minister Marianela Prada, and Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo.

Around 8:30 pm Saturday, the former head of state realized that his cell phone had been stolen, so he immediately requested an “elaborate mobilization of the Bolivian Police,” according to El Deber .

In charge of the operation was Police General Orlando Ponce, who sent security force units and intelligence agents from the special investigating group DACI to carry out an “intense search” involving even off-duty law enforcement officers.

It is the information Morales has stored in that telephone that worries the leftwing leader the most, it was explained.

According to local media reports, Evo’s telephone can be accessed without having to go through any security procedure such as a number code of facial recognition.

MAS Deputy Juanito Angulo said infiltrators from the opposition, or perhaps from the US Embassy might have been behind the stealing of the device, Detrás de la Verdad reported.

“The cell phone of a historical leader, it has important information on coordination issues, in no way can we link it to drug trafficking,” Angulo added.

According to El Deber , police immediately activated “Plan Z” to find the electronic device.

