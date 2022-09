Entornointeligente.com /

The National Works Agency has confirmed that the Bog Walk Gorge is now open. Work was carried out on Tuesday to remove silt and debris dumped on the roadway by heavy rains influenced by Tropical Storm Ian which passed to the south of the island earlier this week. The Bog Walk Gorge is a crucial toll-free link between the Kingston Metropolitan Area and the upper reaches of St. Catherine and the adjoining parish of St. Ann.

