BoE Postpones Interest Rate Decision After Queen’s Death

The Bank of England has postponed a key decision on interest rates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It said that, in light of the period of national mourning, the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision would now be announced on September 22.

It follows moves by several public bodies to change their plans for the coming week after the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Bank had widely been expected to increase rates yesterday.

Economists had been predicting that the UK’s central bank would raise rates to 2.25%—the highest level since December 2008.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

