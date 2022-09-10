Body wrapped in plastic in Brasso identified as missing landlord

The body found wrapped in plastic in Brasso almost three weeks ago, has been identified as Piparo landlord Darius Jerrybandhan.
Relatives identified on body on Thursday at the Forensic Science Centre in Port-of-Spain. An autopsy revealed that he had been beaten to death. According to police, Jerrybandhan, 49, a father of three, was discovered missing on September 4, after his common-law wife Sheena Quinlan returned to their Stone Road home after vacationing with her father in Claxton Bay for almost a month.
She noticed that his grey Toyota Hilux van was also missing but the house was not ransacked. Neighbours told her they had last seen him about three weeks prior and his tenants also gave a similar timeline as to their last interaction with him.
Jerrybandhan’s wife made a report at the police station. However, she subsequently found out through social media that a body fitting the description of her husband was found in Brasso on August 14.
The woman contacted the police.
Quinlan said the police told them to go to FSC on Monday to identify the body. However, she said when they got there on Monday, they were told that the body was not there and could possibly be at a funeral home.
The family was subsequently contacted and returned to FSC on Thursday to identify the body.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations are investigating.
