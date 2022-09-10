Body wrapped in plastic in Brasso identified as missing landlord

Entornointeligente.com /

The body found wrapped in plas­tic in Bras­so al­most three weeks ago, has been iden­ti­fied as Pi­paro land­lord Dar­ius Jer­ry­band­han.

Rel­a­tives iden­ti­fied on body on Thurs­day at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre in Port-of-Spain. An au­top­sy re­vealed that he had been beat­en to death. Ac­cord­ing to po­lice, Jer­ry­band­han, 49, a fa­ther of three, was dis­cov­ered miss­ing on Sep­tem­ber 4, af­ter his com­mon-law wife Sheena Quin­lan re­turned to their Stone Road home af­ter va­ca­tion­ing with her fa­ther in Clax­ton Bay for al­most a month.

She no­ticed that his grey Toy­ota Hilux van was al­so miss­ing but the house was not ran­sacked. Neigh­bours told her they had last seen him about three weeks pri­or and his ten­ants al­so gave a sim­i­lar time­line as to their last in­ter­ac­tion with him.

Jer­ry­band­han’s wife made a re­port at the po­lice sta­tion. How­ev­er, she sub­se­quent­ly found out through so­cial me­dia that a body fit­ting the de­scrip­tion of her hus­band was found in Bras­so on Au­gust 14.

The woman con­tact­ed the po­lice.

Quin­lan said the po­lice told them to go to FSC on Mon­day to iden­ti­fy the body. How­ev­er, she said when they got there on Mon­day, they were told that the body was not there and could pos­si­bly be at a fu­ner­al home.

The fam­i­ly was sub­se­quent­ly con­tact­ed and re­turned to FSC on Thurs­day to iden­ti­fy the body.

Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

