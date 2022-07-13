13 julio, 2022
Mundo

Body of woman found in Manchester identified

13 segundos ago
body_of_woman_found_in_manchester_identified.jpg
The woman whose body was found with the hands and feet bound in Greenvale, Manchester has been identified.

She is 45-year-old Paula Saunders of a Greenvale address. 

No motive has been established and no suspect identified.

Residents upon the body about 8:50 Tuesday morning and summoned the police.

The body was found with its hands and feet bound and covered with pieces of log.

