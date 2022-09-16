Body Of Newborn Found In Rio Cobre

Entornointeligente.com /

The body of a newborn was discovered in the Rio Cobre in the vicinity of Buck Town, St. Catherine, on Thursday morning. Residents reportedly saw the body of a baby girl sometime after 6 o’clock. Deputy Superintendent Dennis Lion, Divisional Commander for the St. Catherine Fire Brigade, said a team was dispatched after a receiving reports about the body floating in the river. However, Deputy Superintendent Lion said the team along with the police were unable to to retrieve the body. The body of the newborn was eventually fished from the river by a resident. A woman, who said she was the first to spot the body, explained that it was her dogs that had led her to river. She said she was initially unsure whether the body was that of a child but she alerted other residents who confirmed her suspicion, and they called the police.

