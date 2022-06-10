Body of elderly Manchester farmer found in gully

Entornointeligente.com /

The police in Manchester are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly man whose body was found in Mile Gully district on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old farmer Ian Williams, of John’s Hall in Mile Gully.

Williams’ body was found in a gully in the community about 10:15 pm by a search party, hours after he was reported missing.

According to the police, no marks of violence were observed on the body.

Residents reported that Williams was seen drinking earlier that day.

