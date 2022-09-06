Body of 15-y-o Foga Road High student found in Summerfield river

Entornointeligente.com /

The body of 15-year-old Foga Road High School student, Tavaughn Patterson, was found at a river in Danks Savoy, Summerfield in Clarendon this morning.

Patterson, who lived in Thompson Town, was last seen by his uncle at about 6:00 am on Thursday, September 1 – the day he went missing.

In an earlier interview with his mother, Sherika Smith, she told The Gleaner that her niece in Chapelton informed her that Patterson texted her that he was going to Summerfield and would visit her on his way back.

Her first clue to something being wrong was a strange phone call she received at about 1:00 pm on the day he went missing.

She noted that the caller whose number was private asked three questions before abruptly ending the call:

