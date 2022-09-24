Body found in search for missing man

Around 11 pm on Friday, the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Captain Vallence Rambharat located a body lying face down in water-covered vegetation in Aranguez close to where the San Juan River meets the Caroni River.
The team was conducting a late-night search for a man, who was missing since the 10th September, 2022 and who was a close friend of one of the team’s members.
While the body still has to be positively identified by relatives at the National Forensic Centre sometime next week, the team is certain that the body is that of the missing man.
Inspector Bharat of the Barataria Police Station and his officers responded.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau visited and the body was removed at about 2 am this morning.
