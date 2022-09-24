Body found in search for missing man

Entornointeligente.com /

Around 11 pm on Fri­day, the Hunters Search and Res­cue Team led by Cap­tain Val­lence Ramb­harat lo­cat­ed a body ly­ing face down in wa­ter-cov­ered veg­e­ta­tion in Aranguez close to where the San Juan Riv­er meets the Ca­roni Riv­er.

The team was con­duct­ing a late-night search for a man, who was miss­ing since the 10th Sep­tem­ber, 2022 and who was a close friend of one of the team’s mem­bers.

While the body still has to be pos­i­tive­ly iden­ti­fied by rel­a­tives at the Na­tion­al Foren­sic Cen­tre some­time next week, the team is cer­tain that the body is that of the miss­ing man.

In­spec­tor Bharat of the Barataria Po­lice Sta­tion and his of­fi­cers re­spond­ed.

Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau vis­it­ed and the body was re­moved at about 2 am this morn­ing.

