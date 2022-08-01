Body found in Las Cuevas bushes, believed to be double-murder suspect

Entornointeligente.com /

A de­com­posed body has been dis­cov­ered in bush­es off Rin­con Road, Las Cuevas.

The body was dis­cov­ered by hik­ers ear­li­er to­day and is be­lieved to be that of the sus­pect in the dou­ble mur­der of a cou­ple which oc­curred on Fri­day in the same area.

On Fri­day, a love tri­an­gle in­volv­ing an es­tranged cou­ple yes­ter­day end­ed in tragedy, af­ter the wife’s younger lover en­tered her mar­i­tal home at Las Cuevas and killed them both be­fore he fled in­to the for­est.

Shireen Valdez, 41, had been warned by her jilt­ed lover that she on­ly had four days to live.

Scared af­ter he kicked in her front door last Mon­day and is­sued the threat, af­ter say­ing he had emp­tied his bank ac­count and was pre­pared to die, Shireen was al­leged­ly too scared to re­port the in­ci­dent be­cause her lover was friend­ly with com­mu­ni­ty law en­force­ment of­fi­cers.

Valdez and her hus­band, Hol­lis, 40, were both shot dead at their Rin­con Road, Las Cuevas home be­tween 7.30 am and 8 am Fri­day.

The sus­pect, who worked as a se­cu­ri­ty guard, had not found af­ter a po­lice man­hunt came up emp­ty-hand­ed.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

