Body found in Las Cuevas bushes, believed to be double-murder suspect

A decomposed body has been discovered in bushes off Rincon Road, Las Cuevas.
The body was discovered by hikers earlier today and is believed to be that of the suspect in the double murder of a couple which occurred on Friday in the same area.
On Friday, a love triangle involving an estranged couple yesterday ended in tragedy, after the wife’s younger lover entered her marital home at Las Cuevas and killed them both before he fled into the forest.
Shireen Valdez, 41, had been warned by her jilted lover that she only had four days to live.
Scared after he kicked in her front door last Monday and issued the threat, after saying he had emptied his bank account and was prepared to die, Shireen was allegedly too scared to report the incident because her lover was friendly with community law enforcement officers.
Valdez and her husband, Hollis, 40, were both shot dead at their Rincon Road, Las Cuevas home between 7.30 am and 8 am Friday.
The suspect, who worked as a security guard, had not found after a police manhunt came up empty-handed.
Investigations are continuing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian