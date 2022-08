Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing the dis­cov­ery of a body of a man found near the Blue Basin wa­ter­fall this morn­ing.

The body bore chop wounds and was al­so bad­ly burnt.

Po­lice are at­tempt­ing to de­ter­mine the iden­ti­ty of the vic­tim.

