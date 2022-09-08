Boat Sinks in Northern Brazil: At Least 14 People Dead

Entornointeligente.com /

«There were 70 people on board, 30 were rescued, and we recovered 14 bodies,» according to the government of the Pará State.

A boat without authorization for intercity water transport of passengers sank on Thursday in the Amazon mouth area in northern Brazil, claiming the lives of at least 14 people.

The boat traveling between the island of Marajó and Belém «was not authorized to transport passengers by the river» and departed from a clandestine port.

The accident occurred halfway off Cotijuba Island. Local media and rescued persons have said the boat, with children and older adults on board, began to fill with water and sank minutes later with most of its passengers aboard.

The Secretariat of Public Security of the state of Pará said there are still people missing, for which a helicopter and rescue boats, including diving equipment, have been mobilized.

JUST IN: At least 14 people dead and several still unaccounted for as a passenger boat carrying 70 people in Brazil’s northern region sank on Thursday, officials said. #Brazil pic.twitter.com/MXpNtPDS8B

— BNN Ghana (@BNNGHnews) September 8, 2022 According to the Brazilian Navy, an investigation has been opened to ascertain the causes of the accident.

The local government said, «All necessary measures will be taken to bring those responsible to justice.»

