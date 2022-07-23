bmobile supports tech innovators, says innovation important now more than ever

(BMOBILE) — Nominations are now open for the Trinidad and Tobago’s Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Champions of Business Awards, of which, bmobile is a proud platinum sponsor of the Business Technology Award. The award is meant to foster and encourage innovation and efficiency in Trinidad and Tobago’s business sector through the development and implementation of technology.
Assistant General Manager Business Sales (Ag) at TSTT, Darryl Duke, says bmobile is proud to partner with the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce to advance and nurture business technology innovation. He said the company is committed to fostering technological innovation and digital transformation within the business community.
«The bmobile Business Technology Award is part of our ongoing drive to support businesses and ICT innovation, especially by those who wish to become globally competitive. bmobile’s sponsorship of this award is also seamlessly aligned with our vision of enabling Trinidad and Tobago to become an incubator for new and innovative products and services,» he said.
In the past two years, he said technology has played a pivotal role in helping companies adapt, survive and thrive during the pandemic.
«Innovation supported by technology has helped businesses reimagine their operations and realise growth,» he added.
With the country finally opening back up for business after two years of restrictions, Duke said bmobile has recognised the importance of affordable cloud-based solutions to businesses, boasting that the company’s suite of products is unmatched in this area.
«Our affordable cloud solutions are tailored to enable your success and capitalise on the opportunities post-pandemic» he told business leaders. «Across the world, SMEs that operated in the cloud were better able to pivot to remote working and new business models than those that relied on legacy infrastructure.»
Cloud solutions, he said, have been described as the «great enabler» for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Senior Vice President of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Kiran Maharaj, said the Chamber immediately saw the potential of this award, which recognises that business efficiency and innovation are often synonymous with technology.
The Champions of Business Awards was created to celebrate the outstanding contributions of Trinidad and Tobago’s business leaders. It is intended to inspire emerging entrepreneurs to strive for excellence and quality standards in business.
It was started in 2005 when the Chamber celebrated the success of its founding member Joseph Leon Agostini by inducting him posthumously into the Chamber’s first Business Hall of Fame. The theme for 2022 is ‘Legacy and Leadership.’
Maharaj said, «This theme embodies enduring characteristics of visionaries and pioneers encompassing values of strength, sustainability, determination and commitment.»
This is the 17th year of the Champions of Business Awards. It has six categories which Maharaj said represents the spectrum of business—from entrepreneurship to a lifetime achievement of business innovation and excellence.
bmobile has been sponsoring the Business Technology Award since 2018 when the Chamber introduced it. Digital payment service gateway WiPay was awarded the first recipient in 2018, followed by Term Finance in 2019. Printree powered by the DocuCentre won in 2020 and medI, an online pharmacy, won in 2021.
The winner of the Business Technology award is selected from three finalists and revealed at the grand finale. Nominations are officially open from July 20 until midnight on August 26.
To nominate a Champion of Business for any of the categories, visit: www.chamber.org.tt
Click ‘nominate a champion’ on the home page, which will show the criteria and nomination forms.
Anyone can nominate a potential awardee or become a candidate for the awards. A chamber membership is not a nomination prerequisite.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian