bmobile supports tech innovators, says innovation important now more than ever

(BMO­BILE) — Nom­i­na­tions are now open for the Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Cham­ber of In­dus­try and Com­merce’s Cham­pi­ons of Busi­ness Awards, of which, bmo­bile is a proud plat­inum spon­sor of the Busi­ness Tech­nol­o­gy Award. The award is meant to fos­ter and en­cour­age in­no­va­tion and ef­fi­cien­cy in Trinidad and To­ba­go’s busi­ness sec­tor through the de­vel­op­ment and im­ple­men­ta­tion of tech­nol­o­gy.

As­sis­tant Gen­er­al Man­ag­er Busi­ness Sales (Ag) at TSTT, Dar­ryl Duke, says bmo­bile is proud to part­ner with the Trinidad and To­ba­go Cham­ber of In­dus­try and Com­merce to ad­vance and nur­ture busi­ness tech­nol­o­gy in­no­va­tion. He said the com­pa­ny is com­mit­ted to fos­ter­ing tech­no­log­i­cal in­no­va­tion and dig­i­tal trans­for­ma­tion with­in the busi­ness com­mu­ni­ty.

«The bmo­bile Busi­ness Tech­nol­o­gy Award is part of our on­go­ing dri­ve to sup­port busi­ness­es and ICT in­no­va­tion, es­pe­cial­ly by those who wish to be­come glob­al­ly com­pet­i­tive. bmo­bile’s spon­sor­ship of this award is al­so seam­less­ly aligned with our vi­sion of en­abling Trinidad and To­ba­go to be­come an in­cu­ba­tor for new and in­no­v­a­tive prod­ucts and ser­vices,» he said.

In the past two years, he said tech­nol­o­gy has played a piv­otal role in help­ing com­pa­nies adapt, sur­vive and thrive dur­ing the pan­dem­ic.

«In­no­va­tion sup­port­ed by tech­nol­o­gy has helped busi­ness­es reimag­ine their op­er­a­tions and re­alise growth,» he added.

With the coun­try fi­nal­ly open­ing back up for busi­ness af­ter two years of re­stric­tions, Duke said bmo­bile has recog­nised the im­por­tance of af­ford­able cloud-based so­lu­tions to busi­ness­es, boast­ing that the com­pa­ny’s suite of prod­ucts is un­matched in this area.

«Our af­ford­able cloud so­lu­tions are tai­lored to en­able your suc­cess and cap­i­talise on the op­por­tu­ni­ties post-pan­dem­ic» he told busi­ness lead­ers. «Across the world, SMEs that op­er­at­ed in the cloud were bet­ter able to piv­ot to re­mote work­ing and new busi­ness mod­els than those that re­lied on lega­cy in­fra­struc­ture.»

Cloud so­lu­tions, he said, have been de­scribed as the «great en­abler» for busi­ness­es, par­tic­u­lar­ly small and medi­um-sized en­ter­pris­es (SMEs).

Se­nior Vice Pres­i­dent of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Cham­ber of In­dus­try and Com­merce, Ki­ran Ma­haraj, said the Cham­ber im­me­di­ate­ly saw the po­ten­tial of this award, which recog­nis­es that busi­ness ef­fi­cien­cy and in­no­va­tion are of­ten syn­ony­mous with tech­nol­o­gy.

The Cham­pi­ons of Busi­ness Awards was cre­at­ed to cel­e­brate the out­stand­ing con­tri­bu­tions of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s busi­ness lead­ers. It is in­tend­ed to in­spire emerg­ing en­tre­pre­neurs to strive for ex­cel­lence and qual­i­ty stan­dards in busi­ness.

It was start­ed in 2005 when the Cham­ber cel­e­brat­ed the suc­cess of its found­ing mem­ber Joseph Leon Agos­ti­ni by in­duct­ing him posthu­mous­ly in­to the Cham­ber’s first Busi­ness Hall of Fame. The theme for 2022 is ‘Lega­cy and Lead­er­ship.’

Ma­haraj said, «This theme em­bod­ies en­dur­ing char­ac­ter­is­tics of vi­sion­ar­ies and pi­o­neers en­com­pass­ing val­ues of strength, sus­tain­abil­i­ty, de­ter­mi­na­tion and com­mit­ment.»

This is the 17th year of the Cham­pi­ons of Busi­ness Awards. It has six cat­e­gories which Ma­haraj said rep­re­sents the spec­trum of busi­ness—from en­tre­pre­neur­ship to a life­time achieve­ment of busi­ness in­no­va­tion and ex­cel­lence.

bmo­bile has been spon­sor­ing the Busi­ness Tech­nol­o­gy Award since 2018 when the Cham­ber in­tro­duced it. Dig­i­tal pay­ment ser­vice gate­way Wi­Pay was award­ed the first re­cip­i­ent in 2018, fol­lowed by Term Fi­nance in 2019. Print­ree pow­ered by the Docu­Cen­tre won in 2020 and me­dI, an on­line phar­ma­cy, won in 2021.

The win­ner of the Busi­ness Tech­nol­o­gy award is se­lect­ed from three fi­nal­ists and re­vealed at the grand fi­nale. Nom­i­na­tions are of­fi­cial­ly open from Ju­ly 20 un­til mid­night on Au­gust 26.

To nom­i­nate a Cham­pi­on of Busi­ness for any of the cat­e­gories, vis­it: www.cham­ber.org.tt

Click ‘nom­i­nate a cham­pi­on’ on the home page, which will show the cri­te­ria and nom­i­na­tion forms.

Any­one can nom­i­nate a po­ten­tial awardee or be­come a can­di­date for the awards. A cham­ber mem­ber­ship is not a nom­i­na­tion pre­req­ui­site.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

