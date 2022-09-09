Bmobile partners with TTMA to discuss Cloud solutions

Entornointeligente.com /

Bmo­bile has part­nered with the Trinidad and To­ba­go Man­u­fac­tur­ers As­so­ci­a­tion in host­ing a sem­i­nar cen­tring on the im­por­tance of in­vest­ments in­to the cre­ation of Cloud so­lu­tions for the Caribbean.

In a re­lease, the com­pa­ny said the de­vel­op­ment of this tech­nol­o­gy will be crit­i­cal for busi­ness­es as well as the Gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go in it’s quest to­wards digi­ti­sa­tion.

Bmo­bile said, «While digi­ti­sa­tion al­lows or­gan­i­sa­tions to ben­e­fit in terms of da­ta, speed and ef­fi­cien­cy, it al­so brings in­her­ent risks if not man­aged prop­er­ly, as ev­i­denced by re­cent ran­somware at­tacks in the Caribbean Basin. To help busi­ness­es bet­ter un­der­stand se­cure Cloud so­lu­tions (and the avail­abil­i­ty of world-class fa­cil­i­ties here in Trinidad and To­ba­go), bmo­bile part­nered with the TTMA to host a we­bi­nar as part of the 2022 Trade and In­vest­ment Con­fer­ence (TIC).»

The com­pa­ny stat­ed the vir­tu­al meet­ing, Cre­at­ing More Re­silient Busi­ness­es through Cloud So­lu­tions, al­lowed sev­er­al lo­cal and in­ter­na­tion­al ex­perts to de­mys­ti­fy Cloud so­lu­tions and show­case how busi­ness­es of any size, in­clud­ing SMEs, can ben­e­fit from Cloud ser­vices,

Tanya Muller, se­nior man­ag­er of IT In­fra­struc­ture, TSTT, used sev­er­al case stud­ies to em­pha­sise the ur­gency of im­ple­ment­ing Cloud so­lu­tions.

She said, «One client of ours was the vic­tim of a ran­somware at­tack which froze their crit­i­cal fi­nan­cial da­ta. Thank­ful­ly as they had been backed up to our Cloud, we were able to re­store their da­ta and have them op­er­a­tional soon af­ter. An­oth­er client suf­fered a hard­ware fail­ure on their in­ter­nal servers. Still, as they were backed up via our off­site Cloud fa­cil­i­ties, we were able to have them back in op­er­a­tion in just an hour .»

Muller point­ed out that TSTT could house cus­tomers that al­ready have on-site servers in a se­cure, cli­mate-man­aged fa­cil­i­ty that can ex­tend the life of those servers. She said tak­ing this ap­proach could al­so sig­nif­i­cant­ly re­duce in-house ex­pens­es con­sumed through IT staffing, main­te­nance and elec­tric­i­ty us­age.

Muller ex­plained oth­er ben­e­fits of us­ing bmo­bile’s ser­vice.

She said,»We are al­ways avail­able and for­tu­nate­ly for our cus­tomers we had 100% avail­abil­i­ty over the past 11 years. In terms of flex­i­bil­i­ty, we can al­so scale as need­ed, start­ing off stor­ing da­ta for ten cus­tomers, but if you now have three hun­dred, we can scale that for you with­in min­utes with­out you need­ing to buy more servers.»

Muller said the bmo­bile Cloud ser­vice is not on­ly de­signed for large busi­ness­es, but most SMEs can al­so ben­e­fit.

Mauri­cio Pen­ni­ni, Se­nior Busi­ness De­vel­op­ment Man­ag­er, VMware, a Pa­lo Al­to, Cal­i­for­nia based provider of mul­ti-cloud ser­vices, as­sured that TSTT would not have ac­cess to the da­ta it hosts for its clients.

«The da­ta is more se­cure in the Cloud, than it is in your own fa­cil­i­ty,» he said.

