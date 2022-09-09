Bmobile partners with TTMA to discuss Cloud solutions

Bmobile has partnered with the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association in hosting a seminar centring on the importance of investments into the creation of Cloud solutions for the Caribbean.
In a release, the company said the development of this technology will be critical for businesses as well as the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in it’s quest towards digitisation.
Bmobile said, «While digitisation allows organisations to benefit in terms of data, speed and efficiency, it also brings inherent risks if not managed properly, as evidenced by recent ransomware attacks in the Caribbean Basin. To help businesses better understand secure Cloud solutions (and the availability of world-class facilities here in Trinidad and Tobago), bmobile partnered with the TTMA to host a webinar as part of the 2022 Trade and Investment Conference (TIC).»
The company stated the virtual meeting, Creating More Resilient Businesses through Cloud Solutions, allowed several local and international experts to demystify Cloud solutions and showcase how businesses of any size, including SMEs, can benefit from Cloud services,
Tanya Muller, senior manager of IT Infrastructure, TSTT, used several case studies to emphasise the urgency of implementing Cloud solutions.
She said, «One client of ours was the victim of a ransomware attack which froze their critical financial data. Thankfully as they had been backed up to our Cloud, we were able to restore their data and have them operational soon after. Another client suffered a hardware failure on their internal servers. Still, as they were backed up via our offsite Cloud facilities, we were able to have them back in operation in just an hour .»
Muller pointed out that TSTT could house customers that already have on-site servers in a secure, climate-managed facility that can extend the life of those servers. She said taking this approach could also significantly reduce in-house expenses consumed through IT staffing, maintenance and electricity usage.
Muller explained other benefits of using bmobile’s service.
She said,»We are always available and fortunately for our customers we had 100% availability over the past 11 years. In terms of flexibility, we can also scale as needed, starting off storing data for ten customers, but if you now have three hundred, we can scale that for you within minutes without you needing to buy more servers.»
Muller said the bmobile Cloud service is not only designed for large businesses, but most SMEs can also benefit.
Mauricio Pennini, Senior Business Development Manager, VMware, a Palo Alto, California based provider of multi-cloud services, assured that TSTT would not have access to the data it hosts for its clients.
«The data is more secure in the Cloud, than it is in your own facility,» he said.
