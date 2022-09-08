Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2B in US military aid for Europe

Entornointeligente.com /

By MATTHEW LEE and KARL RIT­TER | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Sec­re­tary of State Antony Blinken paid an unan­nounced vis­it to Kyiv on Thurs­day as the Biden ad­min­is­tra­tion an­nounced ma­jor new mil­i­tary aid worth more than $2.8 bil­lion for Ukraine and oth­er Eu­ro­pean coun­tries threat­ened by Rus­sia.

In meet­ings with se­nior Ukrain­ian of­fi­cials, in­clud­ing Pres­i­dent Volodymyr Ze­len­skyy, Blinken said the Biden ad­min­is­tra­tion had no­ti­fied Con­gress of its in­tent to pro­vide $2.2 bil­lion in long-term mil­i­tary fi­nanc­ing to Ukraine and 18 of its neigh­bours, in­clud­ing NA­TO mem­bers and re­gion­al se­cu­ri­ty part­ners, that are «po­ten­tial­ly at risk of fu­ture Russ­ian ag­gres­sion.»

«Pres­i­dent (Joe) Biden has been clear we will sup­port the peo­ple of Ukraine for as long as it takes,» Blinken said in a state­ment. «I re­it­er­at­ed this mes­sage to Pres­i­dent Ze­len­skyy and his team to­day in Kyiv, which re­mains ̶ and will re­main ̶ the cap­i­tal of a sov­er­eign, in­de­pen­dent Ukraine.»

The For­eign Mil­i­tary Fi­nanc­ing is on top of a sep­a­rate $675 mil­lion pack­age of heavy weapon­ry, am­mu­ni­tion and ar­moured ve­hi­cles for Ukraine alone that De­fense Sec­re­tary Lloyd Austin an­nounced ear­li­er Thurs­day at a con­fer­ence in Ram­stein, Ger­many.

Pend­ing ex­pect­ed con­gres­sion­al ap­proval, about $1 bil­lion of the $2.2 bil­lion will go to Ukraine and the rest will be di­vid­ed among Al­ba­nia, Bosnia, Bul­gar­ia, Croa­t­ia, the Czech Re­pub­lic, Es­to­nia, Geor­gia, Greece, Koso­vo, Latvia, Lithua­nia, Moldo­va, Mon­tene­gro, North Mace­do­nia, Poland, Ro­ma­nia, Slo­va­kia and Slove­nia, the State De­part­ment said.

It will help those coun­tries «de­ter and de­fend against emer­gent threats to their sov­er­eign­ty and ter­ri­to­r­i­al in­tegri­ty» by en­hanc­ing their mil­i­tary in­te­gra­tion with NA­TO and coun­ter­ing «Russ­ian in­flu­ence and ag­gres­sion,» the de­part­ment said.

«This as­sis­tance demon­strates yet again our un­wa­ver­ing com­mit­ment to Ukraine’s fu­ture as a de­mo­c­ra­t­ic, sov­er­eign, and in­de­pen­dent state, as well as the se­cu­ri­ty of al­lies and part­ners across the re­gion,» it said.

For­eign Mil­i­tary Fi­nanc­ing al­lows re­cip­i­ents to pur­chase U.S.-made de­fense equip­ment, of­ten de­pend­ing on their spe­cif­ic needs.

The pack­age an­nounced by Austin in­cludes how­itzers, ar­tillery mu­ni­tions, Humvees, ar­moured am­bu­lances, an­ti-tank sys­tems and more that is in­tend­ed to as­sist Ukraine with its short­er-term needs as it press­es a coun­terof­fen­sive against Russ­ian forces.

Austin said, «the war is at an­oth­er key mo­ment.»

«Now we’re see­ing the demon­stra­ble suc­cess of our com­mon ef­forts on the bat­tle­field,» he said at a meet­ing of the Ukraine De­fense Con­tact Group, which was at­tend­ed by NA­TO Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s de­fense min­is­ter as well as of­fi­cials from al­lied coun­tries.

Ger­many and the Nether­lands will pro­vide train­ing in dem­i­ning to Ukrain­ian sol­diers as well as dem­i­ning equip­ment, the coun­tries’ de­fense min­is­ters said on the side-lines of the meet­ing with Austin. The train­ing will be car­ried out in Ger­many. The two coun­tries pre­vi­ous­ly joined forces to send how­itzers to Ukraine.

«The ca­pa­bil­i­ties we are de­liv­er­ing are care­ful­ly cal­i­brat­ed to make the most dif­fer­ence on the bat­tle­field,» Blinken said.

Thurs­day’s con­tri­bu­tions bring to­tal U.S. aid to Ukraine to $15.2 bil­lion since Biden took of­fice. U.S. of­fi­cials said the new com­mit­ments were in­tend­ed to show that Amer­i­can sup­port for the coun­try in the face of Rus­sia’s in­va­sion re­mains firm.

Ze­len­skyy said Ukraine is grate­ful for the «enor­mous sup­port» the Unit­ed States has sent Ukraine and sin­gled out Biden and Con­gress for praise. He said the U.S. was help­ing Ukraine «re­turn our ter­ri­to­ry and lands.»

The an­nounce­ments came as fight­ing be­tween Ukraine and Rus­sia has in­ten­si­fied in re­cent days, with Ukrain­ian forces mount­ing a coun­terof­fen­sive to re­take Russ­ian-held ar­eas.

Ukrain­ian forces in the north-east­ern Kharkiv re­gion have re­tak­en por­tions of Russ­ian-held ter­ri­to­ry there as a Ukrain­ian coun­terof­fen­sive in the south has drained some of Moscow’s re­sources in the area, ac­cord­ing to a re­port from the Wash­ing­ton-based think tank In­sti­tute for the Study of War.

Mean­while, shelling con­tin­ued near Ukraine’s Za­por­izhzhia nu­clear pow­er plant, Eu­rope’s largest, with the war­ring sides trad­ing blame again amid dire warn­ings from the U.N. atom­ic watch­dog, which has urged the cre­ation of a safe zone to pre­vent a cat­a­stro­phe.

On Wednes­day, the U.S. ac­cused Moscow of in­ter­ro­gat­ing, de­tain­ing and forcibly de­port­ing hun­dreds of thou­sands of Ukraini­ans to Rus­sia. Russ­ian of­fi­cials re­ject­ed the claim as «fan­ta­sy.»

In Kyiv be­fore meet­ing with Ze­len­skyy and Ukrain­ian For­eign Min­is­ter Dmytro Kule­ba, Blinken vis­it­ed the U.S. Em­bassy and then the Na­tion­al Spe­cial­ized Chil­dren’s Hos­pi­tal Ohmat­dyt, where he saw boys and girls in­jured dur­ing Russ­ian bom­bard­ments, in­clud­ing Mary­na, a 6-year-old from the city of Kher­son who lost a leg af­ter a rock­et struck her house.

In the hos­pi­tal lob­by, Blinken al­so met Pa­tron, a Jack Rus­sell ter­ri­er that has helped Ukraine’s mil­i­tary find more than 200 mines laid by Russ­ian forces. Blinken kneeled down, pet­ted the dog and pre­sent­ed him with treats, say­ing he was «world fa­mous.»

In one ward, Blinken brought a bas­ket of stuffed an­i­mals, which the chil­dren quick­ly dan­gled in front of Pa­tron to get his at­ten­tion.

Blinken told par­ents that «the spir­it of your chil­dren sends a very strong mes­sage around the world.»

AP Diplo­mat­ic Writer Matthew Lee re­port­ed from Rzes­zow, Poland.

